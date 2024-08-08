Texas Rangers Sign Son Of Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer, Who Posts Social Media Video To Coldplay Classic
Little Papi is a Texas Ranger.
The Rangers signed the son of a Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, known affectionately as "Big Papi," according to Ortiz's social media posts and a report from ESPN.com Dominican Republic reporter Héctor Gómez.
The elder Ortiz posted pictures and video on social media on Wednesday of his son signing and putting on a Rangers jersey and cap at the club's Boca Chica complex in the Dominican Republic, along with the Rangers' assistant director of international scouting Jonny Clum.
The social media video of Ortiz Jr. putting on the Texas jersey is accompanied by Coldplay's "Viva Lad Vida," which translates to "long live life" or "live life."
Ortiz Sr. thanked the Rangers on Instagram.
"Than you @rangers for the opportunity. [Let's] build a big leaguer @davidortizjr19 love you kid," he posted.
“That boy is a clone of me, the one who looks most like me,” Ortiz said. “He worked hard at a development complex, and in one year, that boy has become a criminal with the bat.”
Ortiz Jr., 17, is listed as being part of the Class of 2025 at Saint George in Santo Domingo, according to Perfect Game.
The Dominican-based reporter Gómez reports the Rangers gave Ortiz Jr. a $225,000 signing bonus and a

The senior Ortiz, who is now a commentator for FOX Sports' MLB coverage, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022 after 20 MLB seasons.
Ortiz's older son, D’Angelo Ortiz, was selected in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Red Sox out of Miami Dade College. The infielder turned 20 on July 4.
