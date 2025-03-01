Texas Rangers Skipper Reveals When Superstar Ace Will Make Spring Debut
The Texas Rangers are getting their premier players ready for the season, and one who many fans have been waiting to see is ace pitcher Jacob deGrom.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023 which knocked him out for much of the 2024 campaign, he now has a chance to truly get back to form with a full offseason of work.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy made it clear that deGrom will be facing live batters for the first time on Saturday to get ready for his Cactus League debut on March 7, as reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
deGrom is one of the key components when it comes to how the season may go for Texas in 2025.
If healthy, he's a world class ace who will be critical to the performance of, not only the pitching staff, but the entire roster.
A quality starter leading the charge can put wind in the sails of the other players on the team, and shutout innings can make the life of relievers easier over the course of a long season.
Unfortunately, it has been a while since deGrom has been in full form, starting 11 or fewer games since 2022, and not hitting 20-plus starts since 2019.
Despite that, even with only 15 starts in 2021, he performed well enough to get an All-Star appearance and receive votes for the NL Cy Young Award.
As president of baseball operations Chris Young recently said, he is, "one of the best pitchers in the world", so him getting ready for his spring debut is a great sign.