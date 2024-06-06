Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Offensive Eruption Overshadowed By Corey Seager Injury

Texas Rangers offense erupts for nine runs — their most in nearly a month — to beat the Detroit Tigers but the lineup could be without slugger Corey Seager.

Jun 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) leaves the game during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers may need to a whole lot more of that in the coming weeks.

After slugger Corey Seager left the game with a left hamstring strain while running to first base on an RBI single in the second, the Rangers found another source of power against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

Josh Smith and Jonah Heim both homered in the third and combined for six hits and four RBI to lead the Rangers to a 9-1 win and prevent a Tigers sweep. Smith and Heim each also had doubles in the game. The nine runs are the most Texas has scored since May 8 at Oakland.

Tigers starter Kenta Maeda left the game after two pitches in the first inning with an injury. Left-hander Joey Wentz took over and was tagged with three runs on four hits and four walks in 2.2 innings. It was later revealed that Maeda left the game with right abdominal discomfort.

Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:

1. José Ureña Stellar Again

Apr 11, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher José Ureña (54) winds up during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Right-hander José Ureña was magnificent in what could be his last start for a while. Ureña held the Tigers to a run on one hit (a solo homer) and one walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out six. Ureña had a perfect game going until Justyn-Henry Malloy led off the sixth with a solo homer. It's Malloy's first-career MLB hit. Rangers fans in attendance gave Ureña a loud ovation when Bruce Bochy replaced him with David Robertson after a two-out walk in the seventh. There may not be a spot in the rotation for Ureña if Jon Gray returns from the injured list, as expected, this weekend.

2. Seager's Streak

Jun 3, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Corey Seager's 16-game hitting streak was snapped on Tuesday but his on-base streak is still going. Or, at least it was. Seager's career-high on-base streak was extended to 28 games with his RBI single in the second inning. Seager's on-base streak is tied for MLB's third-longest active streak and the longest by a Rangers player since Marcus Semien's 33-game streak from April 30-June 6, 2023.

3. Up Next

Apr 27, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Rangers are off Thursday before hosting the San Francisco Giants for weekend series beginning Friday night.
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 2.96) faces Giants right-hander Logan Webb (4-5, 2.95) in Friday's opener.

