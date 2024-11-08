Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Including Game Times, Ticket Information
The Texas Rangers spring training schedule is set with the club announcing game times on Thursday.
The entire schedule is below.
The Rangers play 33 spring training games in 2025, including 31 Cactus League games in Arizona and two exhibition against the Kansas City Royals on March 24-25 at Globe Life field.
The Rangers spring schedule starts against the Royals at Surprise Stadium, the complex the club's share, on Feb. 21.
Individual game tickets go on sale online at texasrangers.com on Tuesday. In person ticket sales will be available at the Surprise Stadium box office beginning Jan. 25. For more information on 2025 season and individual game tickets call 623-222-2222 or visit surprisestadium.com. Ticket information for the two exhibition games at Globe Life field will be announced at a later date.
Texas begins its 23rd spring training at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., and will play 17 of its 31 Cactus League games in Surprise.
Texas Rangers 2025 Spring Training Schedule
DATE, OPPONENT, SITE, TIME
Feb. 21, Royals, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 22, Giants, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 23, Cubs, Mesa (Sloan Park), 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 24, White Sox, Glendale, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 25, Royals, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 26, Guardians, Goodyear, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 27, Mariners (ss), Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 28, Cubs, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
March 1, Brewers, Phoenix, 1:10 p.m.
March 2, Diamondbacks, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
March 3, Royals, Surprise Stadium,1:05 p.m.
March 4, Athletics, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
March 5, Reds, Goodyear, 1:05 p.m.
March 6, Padres, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m. ; Dodgers, Glendale, 1:05 p.m.
March 7, Rockies, Salt River Fields, 6:40 p.m.
March 8, Royals (ss), Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
March 9, Diamondbacks (ss), Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.
March 10, Open Date
March 11, Angels, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
March 12, Reds, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
March 13, Giants, Scottsdale, 1:05 p.m.
March 14, Rockies, Surprise Stadium, 6:05 p.m. ; Padres, Peoria, 6:40 p.m.
March 15, Athletics (ss), Mesa (Hohokam), 1:05 p.m. ; Giants, (Spring Breakout Game), Scottsdale, TBA.
March 16, White Sox, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.
March 17, Open Date
March 18, Guardians, Surprise Stadium, 6:05 p.m.
March 19, Mariners, Peoria, 1:10 p.m.
March 20, Rockies, Surprise Stadium, 6:05 p.m. ; Padres, Peoria, 6:40 p.m.
March 21, Angels (ss), Tempe, 12:10 p.m.
March 22, Royals, Surprise Stadium, 12:05 p.m.
March 23, Open Date
March 24, Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT
March 25, Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:35 p.m. CT
Rangers home games are in bold; ss-split squad games.
Note: Surprise, Ariz., is one hour behind Texas time (Central time) through March 8 (Mountain time) and two hours behind beginning March 9 (Pacific time).
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.