Did Texas Rangers Just Hire Their Next Manager? Former Miami Marlins Skipper Named Front Office Adviser
The Texas Rangers are adding former Major League player and manager Skip Schumaker as a senior adviser to Chris Young, the club's president of baseball operations.
Schumaker managed the Miami Marlins the past three seasons but left before the final two games this season to attend to a family medical emergency. The club is also finalizing a deal with Luis Urueta as their bench coach, according to the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant, who first reported both moves.
Urueta, who turns 44 in January, was the Marlins' bench the past two seasons under Schumaker. Before that, he was a coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2018 to 2022. Urueta, a native of Columbia, was promoted to Arizona's bench coach in 2020.
Schumaker, who turns 44 in February, was the National League Manager of the Year after leading the Marlins to an 84-78 record a postseason appearance in his first season.
Schumaker appears to be in line to be a likely candidate to take over for manager Bruce Bochy if he decides to retire after the 2025 season, the third and final year on his current contract. Bochy, 69, has made it known he isn't interested in coaching deep into his 70s. Former associate manager Will Venable was the assumed successor before he was hired the Chicago White Sox new manager last week.
Specific responsibilities for the new coaching staff are still unknown. Offensive coordinator and current bench coach Donnie Ecker could be elevated to associate manager while also working with newly-hired hitting coach Justin Viele.
