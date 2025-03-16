Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Spring Training Shows Offense Will Lean on Power for Success

The Texas Rangers lineup will be formidable. Hitters one through nine have the ability to go yard at any time.

Aug 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Globe Life Field.
Aug 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Globe Life Field. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
There is less than two weeks left of spring training, and the Texas Rangers are ramping up for the beginning of the regular season, with only a few roster battles left to be decided.

This is a good time to review the production of spring training, noting who has truly stood out and who may be saving their hits for April.

There is much optimism surrounding the Rangers, and there has been considerable discussion about the health of the organization. Several players on the offense have something to prove in 2025 after what can be called a down 2024.

The Texas offense has not done much to distinguish itself, but it hasn’t embarrassed itself either. As of the weekend, the Rangers hold a 10-9 record, ranking 13th in runs scored with 11, third in home runs with 31, 11th in batting average at .265, 24th in on-base percentage at .324, and fifth in slugging at .472, resulting in a team OPS of .796, which is ranked tenth overall.

Catchers

The catching position was solidified by the offseason signing of Kyle Higashioka, and it is projected that he and Jonah Heim will split the catching duties this season. So far this spring, they have divided the at-bats, with Higashioka off to a blazing start while Heim has struggled. If the Rangers can achieve a combined slash line of .318/.409/.568 and an OPS of .977, they would be ecstatic.

Infielders

Starting with the positives, Jake Burger has hit five home runs, while Marcus Semien has four and Corey Seager has three. Josh Jung leads the infield group in batting average at .258. It’s worth noting that this Rangers infield is built on power rather than on-base percentage and speed.

The team’s stars seem to be adopting a veteran approach, saving their hits for April, when they count. Semien is hitting .194, Burger is at .206, and Seager is at .138. There’s no reason to worry about Seager, Burger likely won’t hit for average, but Semien could use a strong finish to spring training. Attention will focus on Semien to get back to his 2023 levels.

Outfielders

The outfield appears to be taking a similar approach this spring. Leading the way is Adolis García, who is also facing pressure to bounce back. He boasts a slash line of .308/.357/.500. Another solid performer is designated hitter Joc Pederson, who leads the outfield group with a .936 OPS.

Leody Taveras’ saving grace is hitting three home runs, although he is batting just .237. Evan Carter is struggling. There is still time left in March for players to get things straightened out, but the Rangers will need increased production from the outfield in 2025.

This lineup will be formidable, filled with power threats. One through nine, players can hit home runs, but strikeout ratios will be a factor. This lineup isn't going to be bunting and working walks, but contact rate will also be key in avoiding prolonged droughts.

As a team, the hope is that the offense will not have to carry the load in 2025. If that becomes the case, there will be larger issues to address beyond production from the outfield.

Published
