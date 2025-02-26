Texas Rangers Star Outfielder "Feeling Great" As He Recovers From Oblique Injury
The Texas Rangers open their season with a home series against the Boston Red Sox. There was some worry that their star outfielder could miss the home opener.
Wyatt Langford suffered a mild oblique strain before spring training games began. He was not slated to be out for a long time, but oblique injuries are very tricky. Some could last a week or two while others take months to resolve.
There is some good news concerning the injury to the star outfielder, though.
Per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, Langford is starting up light baseball activites. He was able to throw and run the bases today. After doing so, he told McFarland he was "feeling great" as he recovers from the injury.
The Rangers are hoping their left-fielder can recover sooner rather than later from this oblique strain.
Langford is expected to have a very good season this year. According to the FanGraphs steamer projections, Langford is predicted to slash .266/.342/.467 with a wRC+ of 124. Along with that, he is projected to hit 21 home runs, collect 80 RBI, steal 18 bases and finish with a 3.4 WAR.
That type of season would make him a top player on the Rangers. Texas would love that kind of production, but they need him to return from the injury and get some at-bats in during spring training games.
If the 23-year-old is forced to missed time, the Rangers have the depth to replace him.
Evan Carter and Adolis Garcia are going to be everyday players in the outfield. Leody Taveras would most likely be the guy to take Langford's spot.
He hit .229 with 12 home runs, 23 stolen bases and a .641 OPS over 151 games in 2024. That was his worst season since 2021, but it was also a career-high for him in games played. All of his defensive innings were spent in center field, so Carter would slide over to the corner outfield position with Langford out.
The Rangers are hoping it does not come to that, though. The news out of camp today is very positive, and there is still plenty of time for the former first-round pick to get healthy.
Now, throwing and running are much different than actually swinging a bat with his full force. His baseball activity is just light at the moment, so it will take a little bit for him to get back to into game action. Still, Langford's recovery is on the right track.