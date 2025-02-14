Texas Rangers Youngster Predicted To Make First All-Star Team Along With Star Vet
The Texas Rangers did not have the follow up to their World Series win that they wanted, but it is important to remember that there is still plenty of top-end talent scattered across their roster.
David Schoenfield of ESPN recently put together his predictions for the 2025 MLB All-Star rosters. The Rangers had just two players make the cut, but those two names are positive signs for the club.
There are also a couple of players that didn't make it, but wouldn't be surprises to end up going to the festivities once again.
Corey Seager is the most obvious name on the roster when coming up with potential All-Stars. He is the current cornerstone of the franchise and is getting paid like it.
Any season that he doesn't make it to the team is a disappointment. Luckily for Texas, that hasn't happened yet. He is a five-time All-Star and has made it in all three seasons with the Rangers.
He is a massive talent with the bat, with his biggest weakness being his health. That just so happens to really bite him more down the stretch, given the concerns around durability.
Wyatt Langford was the other Texas player predicted to make that jump and that would be a near-perfect scenario for the Rangers.
Langford didn't end up getting much support for AL Rookie of the Year, but he also showed enough for this jump to be reasonable.
He posted a .253/.325/.415 slash line with 16 home runs and 19 stolen bases last year. Those numbers were even better in the second half, so he could be riding a high into next season.
Marcus Semien not making it to a third-straight All-Star game would be a dissapointment, but him not making the predictions is certainly understandable.
Semien slashed just .230/.304/.389 in the second half of the last campaign, which is obviously not up to his own level of play. It could be a sign of regression with age, or it could have just been a cold streak.
How he responds to start this year will say a lot about the state of his career.
Jacob deGrom not making the predictions is also understandable, but he does have to be in the conversation when he is healthy.
When actually making it to the mound with Texas, he has a 2.41 ERA with 13.0 K/9 and a 0.854 WHIP. That is more than just All-Star-level play, but he has only pitched nine times.