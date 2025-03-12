Texas Rangers Star Outfielder Setting Himself Up for Success With Swing Change
The Texas Rangers are set up to not only succeed in 2025 but for the foreseeable future with how their roster is constructed.
Established veterans such as shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and right fielder Adolis Garcia have plenty of years of productivity remaining to be the foundation of the team.
They are the core right now, but there are plenty of young players who are going to assume everyday roles in 2025 who will ensure the team succeeds long term as well.
One of those youngsters the Rangers will be counting on is outfielder Evan Carter.
A second-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft out of Elizabethon High School in Elizabethon, Tennessee, he was excellent in his minor league career, recording a slash line of .285/.410/.459 to go along with a well-rounded skill set.
He hit 27 home runs with 46 doubles, 17 triples and 66 stolen bases. Only eight games and 39 plate appearances were had at Triple-A, where he had a slash line of .353/.436/.382 before being promoted to the Major Leagues.
Ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect in the game, Carter wasted no time living up to expectations in the bigs.
During his debut in 2023, he received 75 plate appearances and produced a stellar .306/.413/.645 slash line with five home runs, four doubles and one triple. He stole three bases without being caught, scored 15 runs and had 12 RBI.
His torrid production didn’t stop in the postseason, where he was a key part to the team’s run to the World Series.
Carter had a .300/.417/.500 slash line in 72 plate appearances with one home run and nine doubles. He added three stolen bases and six RBI, unphased by the bright lights of October baseball.
Unfortunately, like so many of his teammates, he was unable to replicate that success in 2024, leading to a drop in production and an inability to defend their title.
Carter dealt with injuries, playing in only 45 games and making 162 plate appearances with an abysmal .188/.272/.361 slash line. He had five home runs, six doubles, two triples and two stolen bases with 15 RBI.
Staying healthy will be key to him regaining his form, but he is also making huge strides this spring in one area; swing speed.
The harder a player swings, the higher of a chance they have to hit the ball hard and do some damage at the plate.
Carter is setting himself up for success in 2025 with an incredible improvement in swing speed, shared by John Anderson in X.
During the 2024 season, he was swinging the bat at 71 mph.
Thus far in the spring, Carter is up to 76.2 mph. His 5.2 mph increase is the second-highest behind only Brandon Drury, who has a difference of plus-5.4.
It hasn’t translated yet to production on the field, as Carter has a disappointing .150/.190/.250 slash line in 21 spring training appearances.
However, history suggests that if Carter’s swing speed improvement is legitimate, impressive numbers are soon to follow.