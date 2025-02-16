Texas Rangers Starter Hasn’t Been Approached About Potential New Pitching Role
When the Texas Rangers signed Jon Gray to a four-year deal before the 2021 season, it was with the idea of him being a key part of the rotation.
For the most part, Gray has been a back-of-the-rotation right-hander. In three seasons with the Rangers, he is 21-21 with a 4.16 ERA. 72 of his 76 games regular-season games with Texas have been starts, as he’s struck out 362 and walked 121 in 387.1 innings.
But, the Rangers have a surplus of starting pitchers. In fact, they have eight starters in spring training who have Major League experience.
Before spring training started, The Dallas Morning News reported Texas had “internal conversations” about Gray being a contender for the closer job.
If that’s the case, the Rangers haven’t told Gray that yet.
DLLS Sports, which is on site in Surprise, Ariz., reported that Gray has not been approached by the team about being the closer. In addition, the Morning News reported that manager Bruce Bochy said the team considers him a starter.
Adding further mud to the water is a report in January in which Gray expressed openness to being a closer — if the team asked him to.
So, given that Texas has not asked Gray to consider being a closer, he’s a starter.
Got it?
Gray has pitched in 228 Major League games, with 223 of those as a starter. His only other relief appearance was in 2019 with the Colorado Rockies.
Yet, Gray showed aptitude for it during the Rangers’ 2023 run to the World Series. With a full rotation, Gray slid into a long-relief role and pitched in just three games. But, he’s responsible for one of the biggest relief stretches in franchise history.
In Game 3 of the World Series, starter Max Scherzer left the game in the fourth inning with an injury that led to surgery for a herniated disc. With Texas up, 3-0, Gray had to warm up quickly to help the Rangers protect its lead in a series that was tied at 1-1.
The right-hander proved masterful.
He threw three innings, giving up just one hit and striking out three hitters. He didn’t allow a walk.
From there, he handed the ball to the rest of the bullpen, and Texas hung on to the victory, as they won their next three games to clinch the title.
Could Gray adapt to a new role, if asked?
Only time will tell.