Texas Rangers Projected as Serious World Series Contenders This Season
The Texas Rangers were on top of the baseball world in 2023 when they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the World Series.
However, things came crashing back down to Earth suddenly, as they didn’t even have a chance to defend their title in 2024.
The Rangers won only 78 games in the regular season, failing to qualify for the postseason. Injuries decimated their roster, leading to some underwhelming performances on the field throughout the summer.
Heading into the offseason, president of baseball operations Chris Young had specific needs in mind to address and he hit on virtually all of them.
Looking to increase the power in their lineup, Texas acquired Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins and signed Joc Pederson in free agency.
Through 344 games and 1,233 at-bats, Burger has already launched 72 home runs with an elite 5.4% home run rate. Pederson has hit at least 23 home runs in six seasons in his career, as those two will deepen what was already a strong lineup.
On the mound, there are a few question marks as the team lost a lot of experience and production in free agency.
The bullpen has been overhauled, as Kirby Yates and Jose Leclerc departed in free agency, signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics, respectively. David Robertson remains a free agent and would be a great addition to solidify the end-of-game mix. Andrew Chafin also remains a free agent.
Health will be paramount to the Rangers’ starting rotation reaching their potential.
Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are both looking to bounce back after making three starts each in 2024.
With Max Scherzer leaving in free agency, the team could turn to one of their younger arms, such as Cody Bradford or Kumar Rocker, to step into the rotation alongside those two veterans, Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray.
Given the improvements of the roster, it should come as no surprise that Texas is viewed in a positive light heading into spring training in preparation of the 2025 campaign.
How much do some projections like their outlook?
PECOTA has shared their odds for advancing to the playoffs and winning the World Series and the Rangers have favorable percentages in both.
They have a 75% chance to make the playoffs, with only six teams in baseball having higher odds. Only two of them, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, reside in the American League with them.
For their World Series chances, PECOTA gives them a 6.9% chance. Again, only the Yankees and Orioles in the AL have better odds and they are sixth overall, moving up one spot from the playoff odds.
If Texas receives better luck in the healthy department, especially with their pitchers, they are going to be a tough team to beat in 2025.