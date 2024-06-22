Globe Life Feared! Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi Historically Dominant In Arlington
ARLINGTON — Nathan Eovaldi definitely enjoys pitching in Globe Life Field.
His latest start, a victory in the Texas Rangers’ 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday, was further proof.
He gave the Rangers a quality start, going six innings. He allowed two earned runs and four hits, one a solo home run. He struck out six and walked one. Then he handed it to the bullpen, who allowed him to improve to 11-3 in his Rangers career at Globe Life Field.
“That’s just Nate,” Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe said. “That’s just what he does.
Yeah, he loves it here.
“I do like pitching in front of the home crowd and everything,” Eovaldi said after Friday’s win. “I’ve enjoyed that.”
Eovaldi has held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in his first eight home starts this season, becoming only the second pitcher in club history to accomplish the feat. Kyle Gibson did it in 2021. With his next home start, the native Texan could own that mark himself.
Now 4-3 for the season, he is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in those eight starts. He’s allowed 11 earned runs in 44 2/3 innings.
His next start, however, will be on the road. Even Eovaldi is perplexed as to why his home and road splits are so much different this season.
In four starts away from Globe Life Field he is 1-3 with a 5.06 ERA. He’s allowed more earned run (12) on the road in fewer innings (21 1/3).
“I take a lot of pride in throwing well on the road and trying to keep the crowd of the game,” he said. “I don’t know what the difference is.”
Last year his numbers at home and on the road were in sync. He had a 3.70 ERA at home and a 3.56 ERA on the road. He allowed 27 earned runs at home and 32 on the road. He allowed batters to hit .221 at home and .227 on the road.
Whatever the issue, he knows he has to correct it. The Rangers still have time to make up ground in the American League West and the two-time World Series champion believes it can be done.
“I definitely see a lot of time left,” Eovaldi said. “It feels like we’re heading in that right direction.”