Texas Rangers Get Jon Gray Update, Potential Return Before Next Series?
For a run at the division title, the Texas Rangers will need to inch closer back to full strength. News like the one delivered on Monday is a positive step.
Right-hander Jon Gray is expected to face live hitters on Monday as part of the final steps before his return. Gray wasn't expected to miss much time after going on the 15-day injured list last week, so this could just be a precautionary exercise.
Gray, the Rangers' top starter at the time of the injury, left with a groin strain after tossing five innings in the series opener last week against the Phillies. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy wasn't concerned with the injury and didn't expect him to miss much time.
If all goes well, Gray could return later this week. Texas returns to Arlington for a three-game series with the Detriot Tigers beginning Monday. If Gray can't go, the earliest he could return would be Friday for the start of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.
Gray posted strong numbers as a starter before hitting the IL, totaling a 2.21 ERA through the season's first two months. He also had a 2-2 record with 56 strikeouts to his name.
The return of Gray would inch the Rangers one step closer to a promising rotation. Injuries have been one of the main elements of a rough start to Texas' reign as the defending World Series champions. Three starters have missed time in the last month, including top arm Nathan Eovaldi for a groin strain.
Dane Dunning was cleared to pitch as Gray went on the IL. Eovaldi returned last week and lasted three innings in his first start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Max Scherzer is still working his way back from back surgery but still remains on the 60-day IL. He threw last week before Saturday's win over the Marlins, but there still isn't a timetable for a return date.
Any pitching help should be considered a victory for the rotation entering June. So far, the month has been kind with back-to-back wins against the Marlins to close out the series.
