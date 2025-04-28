Texas Rangers Starting Rotation Filled with Veterans Entering Athletics Series
So far this season the schedule has been kind to the Texas Rangers when it comes to their starting pitching.
But Texas is in its first unkind stretch as it returns to Globe Life Field for a seven-game homestand that starts on Monday with the Athletics.
The Rangers’ last scheduled off day was last Monday when it traveled out to the west coast to face the Athletics in Sacramento, followed a trip to San Francisco. Texas doesn’t have a scheduled off day until May 5.
While the Rangers are positioned to have all four of their veteran starters face the Athletics, only one of them will be pitching on extra rest.
Patrick Corbin, the left-handed signed before spring training, will start the opener on Monday. He last threw on Tuesday against the A’s and he’ll throw with an extra day of rest.
After he was pressed into the rotation to replace an injured Jack Leiter he’s excelled. He’s won his last two starts (2-0) and has thrown at least five innings in each of his last two starts. He now has a 3.77 ERA with 10 strikeouts and five walks in 14.1 innings. Texas signed him to give the rotation depth after injuries to Jon Gray and Cody Bradford.
Right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-1, 3.33) will start on Tuesday. This is the first time this season deGrom won’t pitch without extra rest. The Rangers positioned him in the rotation strategically to take advantage of off days after he had Tommy John surgery in 2023. But, with no off day this week, he’ll throw on normal rest.
He was sharp in a no-decision against the Athletics on Thursday, as he gave up six hits and two earned runs in 5.1 innings. He struck out six and walked none. In his last home start he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three hits, one run and one walk while striking out seven.
Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.21) will pitch on normal rest and start Wednesday’s game. He claimed the victory against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, as he gave up three hits, no runs and one walk in six innings. He also struck out seven. He has 38 strikeouts and three walks in 36.2 innings, along with a complete-game shutout earlier this season.
Right-hander Tyler Mahle (3-0, 1.14) is expected to start Thursday’s finale. He will pitch on normal rest after taking a no-decision against the Giants on Saturday. He gave up eight hits, two earned runs and one walk in five innings. He also struck out one. In 31.2 innings he has struck out 26 and walked 13.
If the Rangers choose not to push anyone back, Jack Leiter would start Friday’s opener against the Seattle Mariners, followed by Corbin and deGrom.