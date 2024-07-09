Texas Rangers Stay Offensive Against Los Angeles Angels, Start Road Trip With Fourth Straight Win
The Texas Rangers packed their offense on the roadtrip.
Corey Seager belted a two-run first-inning home run and the Rangers collected 12 hits to beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-4 in the series opener Monday night at Angels Stadium in Anaheim.
Seager also doubled and scored two runs to extend his hit streak to 13 games. He was one of four Rangers with two or more hits, including Nathaniel Lowe, who was 3 for 4. Wyatt Langford had a double and a two-run homer in the seventh to give the Rangers a 9-3 lead.
More importantly, the Rangers extended their win streak to four games and will go for a season-high fifth consecutive win Tuesday night with Max Scherzer on the mound.
The Rangers have scored 22 runs on 31 hits over their past two games, a two-game high for the season. They did it twice in May and June in 2023.
Jon Gray (4-4) earned the win after allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. Four of the hits came in the Angels' three-run second inning, including Mickey Moniak's two-run triple.
Three thoughts from Monday's game:
1. Rookie Still Raking
Rooie Wyatt Langford had two more hits Monday, including a double and two-run homer. He has 10 hits in seven July games, including three doubles, a homer, five runs, and four RBI. He's raised his batting average to .273 from .218 when he returned from the injured list on May 28.
2. Just Like The Old Days
Jose Leclerc and Josh Sborz finished the game, each throwing a scoreless inning. Leclerc had two strikeouts in a perfect eight and Sborz struck out one in a perfect ninth.
3. Up Next
Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.70) faces Angels right-hander Roansy Contreras (1-1, 4.04), who is expected to make his third MLB start in Game 2 at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday.
