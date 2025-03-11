Texas Rangers Superstar Has Return Date Set After Suffering Oblique Injury
The Texas Rangers have made it through spring training relatively unscathed by injury so far, and they are hoping it stays that way.
However, there has been one notable injury to monitor which is a tad concerning; the oblique issue Adolis García is dealing with.
Initially, he was scratched from the lineup on March 4 to undergo an MRI on the oblique he was having pain in, which was off-putting since the season is getting closer by the day and imaging can mean any number of things.
This MRI and analysis of the injury determined that García has a strain of his oblique, which was referred to as "not quite" Grade 1 by manager Bruce Bochy.
That meant García would be ready for Opening Day based on the recovery timeline, but Bochy did not specifically speak to how long the injury would actually hold him out.
But, there is now positive news on this front.
Per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, Bochy believes García will be ready for designated hitter work on Thursday in the spring game against the San Francisco Giants. Additionally, the skipper stated that García will face live pitching Tuesday on alternate fields.
Significant rain is forecasted for Thursday's contest, so his return may be postponed one more day until March 15 when the Rangers take on the Colorado Rockies instead.
Still, this is a great sign for the star slugger and his readiness for Opening Day.
García could use the extra reps to prepare for the start of the year after he went through a tough 2024 season at the plate when it came to being one of the best power hitters in the game.
But, in the eight games he has played this spring, García has looked like an improved player at the plate, and hopefully once he clears up the remaining difficulties with his oblique, he can continue to hit well and prepare for the 2025 campaign.