What Texas Rangers GM Chris Young Is Telling Us—Without Saying It

The Texas Rangers will be heading home this weekend after they break camp in Surprise, Ariz., and prepare for two exhibition games at Globe Life Field.

Then it’s off to Philadelphia to face the Phillies on opening day on March 26. Then it’s off on a 162-game campaign to try and get back to the playoffs for the first time since winning the World Series since 2023.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Is there something president of baseball operations Chris Young hasn’t told Rangers fans yet? He’s been transparent about the team’s plans this offseason. Less money will be spent but the goal is still to complete for the playoffs. He made bigger moves than expected in the offseason with two trades designed to bolster the team’s on-base percentage and give the starting rotation more depth.

His late move to sign MVP Andrew McCutchen might end up being incredibly astute. But it may speak to something that hasn’t been as well-voiced this offseason but could come into play by midseason.

What Chris Young Hasn’t Said Yet

Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

For all the talk of a cheaper team, the Rangers are still slated to spent at least $200 million this season, based on estimates at Spotrac.com. That doesn’t include Major League salaries that could be due to players like McCutchen, who is not on the Major League roster.

Texas could be paying out $205 million on opening day. If could end up being more if they’re contenders by July. Why? Past history.

In calls with media during the offseason, as he’s acknowledged the goal of getting younger and less expensive, he’s also praised ownership for being supportive of making trades at the deadline to add talent — and salary. Texas did that last season with starter Merrill Kelly. Though it didn’t work out, taking those kinds of risks at the deadline can be the cost of doing business.

As the Rangers are slated to pay out roughly $205 million on opening day, it also leaves them $38 million under the competitive balance tax. Part of this offseason’s goal was to stay under the first tier of the CBT. The Rangers have been payors each of the last three years. When Texas was winning a World Series in 2023, paying over was worth it. Ownership doesn’t see that value now.

But, it may see that value in July — if the team is contending. Staying well under the tax now gives the Rangers room to maneuver to improve the team where needed at the trade deadline.

Of course, Texas must get there first. But Young has left plenty of room to maneuver if that’s the case.