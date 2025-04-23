Texas Rangers Superstar Set To Have Testing Done After Hamstring Injury Setback
The Texas Rangers have had quite an impressive start to the year, holding onto first place in the American League West with a 14-9 record despite some injuries to key players. With three starters currently on the Injured List, Jack Leiter, Jon Gray, and Cody Bradford, things have been a bit difficult for the Rangers, but they have managed to produce, utilizing their superstar talents on both sides of the roster.
Unfortunately, they may be without one of those high-end players in the near future, as superstar shortstop Corey Seager will be going for an MRI on his hamstring to determine the severity of a new injury, as was said in a report by Shawn McFarland of Dallas Morning News.
This is not the first time Seager has dealt with a hamstring setback with the team, as he has had at least two previous instances of a similar injury with the franchise. The unfortunate reality is that it comes at a time where he is performing extremely well, which will only hurt the team if he ends up missing any time.
Currently he is slashing .286/.345/.468 with six RBI, eight runs, and four home runs across 84 plate appearances, and defensively he has only committed one error in 165 innings at shortstop.
The result of the MRI will give further clarity as to what the timeline could be for this injury, but hopefully, it clears up sooner than his left hamstring strain in 2023, where he would miss 31 games before returning. His presence on the field is clearly a determining factor in the success of the team, and not having him to solidify the shortstop position could be detrimental for Texas in the short term.