Texas Rangers Two Injured Starting Pitchers Set to Miss 'Significant' Time
The Texas Rangers may be set to get some devastating news with regards to two of their most important starting pitchers.
As first reported by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, both Cody Bradford and Jon Gray are looking at missing a "significant chunk" of the early season.
An exact timetable on each is not known at this time, but it sure does not sound like good news.
Bradford, who was scratched from a start this week due to elbow soreness, was being shut down for at least 10 days and had already been ruled out for Opening Day.
He has already received an MRI which the team revealed came back as clean, so him being out for more than just the first couple of weeks of the year would be notable based on prior reports.
Gray, on the other hand, may be sidelined for the foreseeable future after suffering a fractured wrist on Friday evening after being hit by a fast moving comebacker of a line drive. Given the fracture is on his pitching hand, optimism was already not high he would be back anytime soon.
Bradford seemed like he was due for a major breakout season after he dealt with injuries throughout the 2024 campaign but was extremely productive when he was on the mound. He was enjoying a very strong spring with a 2.00 ERA and WHIP of 0.78 over three starts.
Gray is one of the most important starters in the rotation and was having a spectacular camp as well, having given up no runs in eight innings of work over three starts.
During his last three seasons, Gray has made 72 starts for the Rangers and has an overall ERA of 4.16 in nearly 400 innings thrown.
After a 2024 season where injuries and inconsistency from the pitching staff was a major reason why Texas went from World Series champions to missing the playoffs entirely, having two starters already set to miss major time before the season even begins is far from ideal.
The Rangers are now going to be relying heavily on young arms like Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter to fill in. This also puts even more pressure for lucrative supposed ace Jacob deGrom to provide an elite season.
Fans will wait until definitive news is released on the status of the two stars, but it does not sound like good news is ahead.