Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Surprisingly Among Top Farm Systems in Latest MLB Executives Poll

The Texas Rangers farm system continues to garner national praise in the latest MLB executives poll.

Kade Kistner

Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jack Leiter (35) catches a thrown ball during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jack Leiter (35) catches a thrown ball during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers have had plenty of success drafting and developing players in their farm system for years now. Kipp Fagg, the legend behind much of the Rangers' success in drafting has played an instrumental part in where the Major League club is today.

But Texas has had a hard time developing its own pitchers and producing homegrown talent. That has held the Rangers farm system back from being considered one of the most elite in baseball. But their propensity to develop positional talent has always kept them in the mix to pull off some of the bigger blockbuster trades of the last decade.

Heading into the 2025 MLB season, Texas is coming off of a World Series championship just two years ago, has a revamped bullpen, their rotation is full of veterans and the diamond is sprinkled with superstar talent mixed with some homegrown talent.

A recipe for success.

So where does the Rangers farm sytem stand heading into the 2025 season?

In a recent poll by MLB.com, multiple MLB executives were asked to rank the bst farm systems in baseball. Texas did not land in the top-11 clubs but they were among five other teams that did receive some type of vote. That would put their farm system in the top half of MLB.

If the Rangers make no other moves this winter to add to their rotation then they could roll out Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker to help with innings. Both are homegrown prospects who made up the twin headed dragon that led Vanderbilt to an NCAA championship appearance in 2021.

Having both pitchers contribute at the MLB level in 2025 with any significance would go a long way in helping quell any questions surrounding their development of pitchers.

Until then, the Rangers, who are in full contention mode, will continue to work to improve their farm system as trades, especially ones that offer financial flexibility, lay largely in their plans.

Published
Kade Kistner
KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner is the publisher for Sports Illustrated's Inside the Rangers. An alumnus of Tulane University, Kade graduated in 2017 with a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, Kade commissioned into the United States Navy and attended Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Fl. He served as a Naval Aviator and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl. During his time in school and the Navy, Kade began covering the MLB and NFL with USA Today, SB Nation, and Sports Illustrated. Kade covered the New Orleans Saints, Texas Rangers, and numerous other teams within the Sports Illustrated network before launching Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs in 2021. Kade now leads over 15 sites within the On SI network. You can follow him on Twitter at @KadeKistner, or if you have any questions or comments he can be reached via email at kwkistner@gmail.com.

Home/News