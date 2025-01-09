Texas Rangers Surprisingly Among Top Farm Systems in Latest MLB Executives Poll
The Texas Rangers have had plenty of success drafting and developing players in their farm system for years now. Kipp Fagg, the legend behind much of the Rangers' success in drafting has played an instrumental part in where the Major League club is today.
But Texas has had a hard time developing its own pitchers and producing homegrown talent. That has held the Rangers farm system back from being considered one of the most elite in baseball. But their propensity to develop positional talent has always kept them in the mix to pull off some of the bigger blockbuster trades of the last decade.
Heading into the 2025 MLB season, Texas is coming off of a World Series championship just two years ago, has a revamped bullpen, their rotation is full of veterans and the diamond is sprinkled with superstar talent mixed with some homegrown talent.
A recipe for success.
So where does the Rangers farm sytem stand heading into the 2025 season?
In a recent poll by MLB.com, multiple MLB executives were asked to rank the bst farm systems in baseball. Texas did not land in the top-11 clubs but they were among five other teams that did receive some type of vote. That would put their farm system in the top half of MLB.
If the Rangers make no other moves this winter to add to their rotation then they could roll out Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker to help with innings. Both are homegrown prospects who made up the twin headed dragon that led Vanderbilt to an NCAA championship appearance in 2021.
Having both pitchers contribute at the MLB level in 2025 with any significance would go a long way in helping quell any questions surrounding their development of pitchers.
Until then, the Rangers, who are in full contention mode, will continue to work to improve their farm system as trades, especially ones that offer financial flexibility, lay largely in their plans.