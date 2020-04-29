Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Texas Rangers Announce Ticket Refund Policy for 'Impacted' Games in April

Chris Halicke

After direction from MLB on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers are giving fans an opportunity to get their money back for games in April that have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

Regarding single-game tickets, fans can either receive a full refund or a credit (like a rain check) for the game. If fans choose the latter, they will also receive an additional voucher for the equivalent number of tickets (up to four) for an additional non-premier game in 2020.

Fans are to go to www.mlb.com/rangers/fans/update to fill out the necessary information so a season ticket representative can contact single-game ticket holders to discuss the options. 

The Rangers were to have played their 18th home game of the season at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. 

The only game exempt from this refund policy is the originally scheduled home opener on March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels. In hopes that fans will be allowed in ballparks at some point in 2020, the Rangers are protecting those tickets for the first game that fans are allowed to attend. 

Regarding season and group ticket holders, their sales representatives will be contacting their clients individually. Credit will be issued for the 17 games lost in April, and as incentive, the Rangers will also be offering credit for concessions and merchandise. 

Optimism is growing among officials and executives in MLB that baseball will be played at some point in 2020. A number of plans have been discussed, including a few that have become public knowledge. These contingency plans range from a one-location setup to teams playing at their home ballparks in Major League cities in realigned divisions. Any contingency plan anticipates games without fans at the outset, but are hopeful that fans will eventually be allowed to attend games in 2020. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Building the Perfect MLB Starting Rotation in 2020

Who would be in your dream rotation? InsideTheRangers.com's Chris Halicke weighs in along with SI's MLB staff with their own 2020 versions.

Chris Halicke

Report: MLB Discussing New Realignment Plan Allowing the Season to Start in Late June

Major League Baseball is discussing a plan that would allow the regular season to start in late June with games played in each team's own major league ballparks.

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

Rangers Slugger Joey Gallo Playoff Bound in MLB The Show Players League

Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo wrapped up his regular season schedule as the No. 2 seed for the MLB The Show Players League playoffs.

Chris Halicke

Rangers GM Jon Daniels: Three-State Plan Including Texas is 'One of Several Ideas' for Start of MLB Season

As states begin to loosen the reins on stay-at-home orders, speculation has risen on if and when sports will resume.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Committed to No Layoffs or Furloughs of Baseball Operations Employees Through End of May

The Texas Rangers are committed to not layoff or furlough any of its baseball operations employees through the end of May, a team source tells InsideTheRangers.com.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Classic Games From 2010 & 2011 Postseason Runs to Air This Week

This week's slate of Texas Rangers encore broadcasts will include games from the 2010 and 2011 playoff runs.

Chris Halicke

'The Last Strike...Twice' – If the 2011 Texas Rangers Were the Next Hit Docuseries

"The Last Dance" has captivated sports fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. A painful memory in Texas Rangers history could be a great subject of a docuseries.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Gallo Aims to Reclaim Top Spot in MLB The Show Players League

Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo heads into his next slate of games Sunday night with the goal of reclaiming the top spot in the MLB The Show Players League.

Chris Halicke

Moment of Truth: Why We Need Baseball in 2020

As much a baseball fans want to see players take the field again, MLB employees likely need the game back even more.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers All-Time Team: Position Players

Chris Halicke of SI's InsideTheRangers.com gives his Texas Rangers all-time team in a two-part series.

Chris Halicke