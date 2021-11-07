Rangers Hire Tim Hyers As New Hitting Coach, Sources Confirm

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have taken another step toward filling out their major league coaching staff with another big hire.

Multiple sources confirm with SI's InsideTheRangers.com that the Rangers are adding Tim Hyers as their new hitting coach. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news first on Sunday.

The club has yet to confirm the report or make any official announcement.

Since the 2018 season, Hyers has served as the hitting coach of the Boston Red Sox. Before then, Hyers served as the assistant hitting coach of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2016-2017. Rangers manager Chris Woodward was also on the Dodgers staff during that time as their third base coach.

Hyers, 50, was given an opportunity to continue in his role as Boston's hitting coach in 2022, but declined the offer to return. Hyers also reportedly had offers from multiple teams, and was being considered by the New York Yankees to be their new hitting coach. The Rangers ended up winning the opportunity to add to him their coaching staff just six days after they hired Donnie Ecker to be the club's new bench coach and offensive coordinator.

Hyers (right) previously served alongside Rangers manager Chris Woodward when the two were on the Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff in 2016-2017. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

At the end of the day, these are two big hires for the Rangers in less than a week. Both Hyers and Ecker are highly thought of in the game and are coming from well-run organizations that have accomplished great things in recent years. Hyers was the hitting coach of the Red Sox when they won the World Series in 2018, while Ecker is coming from San Francisco after the Giants won 107 games in 2021, the most in Major League Baseball.

The Rangers still need to add an assistant hitting coach to their staff, a process in which Hyers will surely have a say.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

