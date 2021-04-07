Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Texas Rangers Top-30 Prospects List Has Fresh Face

After Kyle Cody's promotion, the Texas Rangers have a new face in their MLB Top 30 Prospects list.
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Rangers are in a rebuild mode and this season, and perhaps next, will be focused on getting a longer look at the younger talent in the farm system. The Rangers are committed to this process as evidenced by the fact that former prospects Eli White, Dane Dunning, Leody Taveras, and Kyle Cody all have regular roles on the team this season. 

With Kyle Cody's promotion to the big leagues, a spot on the MLB's Rangers Top 30 Prospects list was vacated. As such, a new face now occupies the 30th spot on the list in middle infielder Keithron Moss. Currently just 19-years-old, the Bahamian boasts an uncanny ability to get on base, which couples well with his plus-speed.

READ MORE: COLUMN: Does Odor Trade To Yankees Show Rangers' 'Commitment' Over 'Cash'?

Moss was signed in 2017 out of the Bahamas and has proved he is a real talent after hitting .308 in the Arizona League at the rookie-level in 2019. 

Perhaps one of the best parts of his game is his versatility. He has been billed as a middle infielder, yet MLB has him listed as a third baseman as well. Additionally, he is a switch hitter who has a penchant for working long counts. 

Some believe that due to his size, arm strength, and questions about his defense will lead the organization to move him away from the infield, potentially as early as this season. His speed and athleticism would lend well to the skills needed to play center field. However, a switch to the center-field is easier said than done at the professional level. 

CONTINUE READING: Rangers History Today: Traveling Back to 1973

USATSI_15860296_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Kyle Gibson Bounces Back as Rangers Take Series vs Blue Jays With 2-1 Win

CB4ED369-6A29-47E1-B14D-EB279883C848
News

Texas Rangers Top-30 Prospects List Has Fresh Face

Rougned-Odor-traded-to-New-York-after-being-left-off-Rangers_-Opening-Day-roster
News

COLUMN: Does Odor Trade To Yankees Show Rangers' 'Commitment' Over 'Cash'?

USATSI_15856920_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Rangers vs Blue Jays Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Update on Brock Holt

USATSI_14171172_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Traveling Back to 1973

USATSI_15855939 (1)
Game Day

Hit 'Em Lowe: Rangers' Nate Lowe Powers Two Homers, Extends MLB RBI Lead

USATSI_15812419_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers Trade Rougned Odor To Yankees For Two Prospects

USATSI_15692976_168388671_lowres (1)
Game Day

Rangers vs Blue Jays: Starting Lineups, Injury Updates on Calhoun, Bullpen

USATSI_15850834 (1)
News

Chasing Shadows: Globe Life Field Presents New Challenges For Rangers Hitters