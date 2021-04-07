Texas Rangers Top-30 Prospects List Has Fresh Face

The Texas Rangers are in a rebuild mode and this season, and perhaps next, will be focused on getting a longer look at the younger talent in the farm system. The Rangers are committed to this process as evidenced by the fact that former prospects Eli White, Dane Dunning, Leody Taveras, and Kyle Cody all have regular roles on the team this season.

With Kyle Cody's promotion to the big leagues, a spot on the MLB's Rangers Top 30 Prospects list was vacated. As such, a new face now occupies the 30th spot on the list in middle infielder Keithron Moss. Currently just 19-years-old, the Bahamian boasts an uncanny ability to get on base, which couples well with his plus-speed.

Moss was signed in 2017 out of the Bahamas and has proved he is a real talent after hitting .308 in the Arizona League at the rookie-level in 2019.

Perhaps one of the best parts of his game is his versatility. He has been billed as a middle infielder, yet MLB has him listed as a third baseman as well. Additionally, he is a switch hitter who has a penchant for working long counts.

Some believe that due to his size, arm strength, and questions about his defense will lead the organization to move him away from the infield, potentially as early as this season. His speed and athleticism would lend well to the skills needed to play center field. However, a switch to the center-field is easier said than done at the professional level.

