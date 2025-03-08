Texas Rangers Top Prospects Ready To Shine in MLB Spring Breakout
MLB Spring Breakout is set to return for a second edition from March 13-16, highlighting the future of baseball during Spring Training at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums.
This four-day event will feature 16 exhibition games between teams made up of top prospects from each MLB organization.
The Texas Rangers are scheduled to travel to Scottsdale Stadium to play the San Francisco Giants on March 15th at 7:05 p.m. CT.
Each team roster is based on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospects lists, meaning players with rookie eligibility for the 2025 season, primarily from Rangers’ Top 30, are eligible for the Spring Breakout roster.
MLB.com spoke with Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker about the beauty of this new event.
“I think [Spring Breakout] is a great opportunity for our players that maybe otherwise wouldn't get the exposure to showcase their talents in a nationally broadcast game,” said Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker. “There's tremendous coverage of the event, and I just think that it's a great opportunity for our fans to see the future and our players to be able to showcase it.”
The Texas roster will feature 18-year-old shortstop Sebastian Walcott (No. 17, 1). He has impressed in his first big league camp this spring. He will be assigned to double-A in April.
The other position players that are rated in the Rangers’ Top 30: Catcher Malcolm Moore (No. 4), outfielder Alejandro Osuna (No. 8), shortstop Yolfran Castillo (No. 9), outfielder Dylan Dreiling (No. 10), outfielder Paulino Santana (No. 11), first baseman Abimelec Ortiz (No. 14), outfielder Yeremi Cabrera (No. 16), outfielder Anthony Gutierrez (No. 18) and middle infielder Cameron Cauley (No. 19)
The pitching staff are rated in the Rangers’ Top 30: Winston Santos, RHP, (No. 5), Emiliano Teodo, RHP, (No. 6), Josh Stephan, RHP, (No. 22), Paul Bonzagni, RHP, (No. 24), Skylar Hales, RHP, (No. 25), Caden Scarborough, RHP, (No. 28) and David Davalillo, RHP, (No. 30).
“We've talked a lot about our pitching pipeline and our pitching development practices,” Fenstermaker said. “We're not all the way there yet, but we feel like we've created quite a decent-sized group at this point in terms of guys that can come up and help contribute here in the very near future.”
The players that are also ranked in the Rangers' Top 30 prospects but are not on the listed: Both Kumar Rocker (No. 2) and Jack Leiter (No. 3) will be absent as they continue to battle for spots in the Rangers’ starting rotation. The same goes for infielder Justin Foscue (No. 15) who is battling for one of the last spots on the roster.