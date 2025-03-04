Texas Rangers Star Prospect Already Envisioning MLB Promotion at 18 Years Old
The Texas Rangers are back in the conversation as the American League's best team.
It's a position they could have been in last season as well if it weren't for injuries coming off their World Series title. But with a deeper roster and even more talent than the championship-winning club in 2023, this group is set up for success.
The Rangers also hope that's the case for the next decade.
With Corey Seager under contract for multiple years and a plethora of young position player talent and emerging stars in the rotation, Texas could be atop the AL for seasons to come.
Someone in their farm system right now who will play a major part in that is Sebastian Walcott.
The 18-year-old phenom has a chance to be special, already ranked as the 17th-best prospect in all of minor league baseball after getting to Double-A this past season in his first full year as a professional.
Knowing what they have on their hands, the Rangers have given Walcott his first experience of Major League camp this spring, pairing him up with consummate professional Marcus Semien to help during the early stages of his career.
Walcott isn't going to sit back and let things come to him, though.
He's already eyeing making an impact for Texas and being a contributor on a championship-winning team.
"Hopefully, sooner or later, I'll be in the big leagues with these guys playing in the regular season, playing for a World Series," he said per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News.
Could that come this year?
Probably not, but the Rangers won't flat out hold Walcott back.
If he's dominating in the minors and he seems ready to make the leap to The Show, then Texas will have no problem aggressively promoting him like they have done with Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford before him.
On the other hand, the Rangers are also in no hurry to call him up.
Plenty of players in the past have been hurt by their organizations rushing them too quickly through the minors without giving them time to develop first, something that ultimately lowers their once-high ceilings.
Talent usually wins out in the end, though, and Walcott has loads of it.
Not turning 19 until March 14 of this year, the fact he's already eyeing his Major League promotion at 18 years old is an insight into the mindset of the superstar prospect who could be the next great one for this franchise.