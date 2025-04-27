Texas Rangers Trade Depth Infielder to Colorado Rockies in Saturday Night Deal
The Texas Rangers are without their superstar shortstop Corey Seager for the foreseeable future.
Despite that becoming commonplace since he signed with the Rangers in December 2021, it doesn't make not having one of the game's best players in their lineup any easier.
Nick Ahmed was selected to take his place, and with super utility man Josh Smith healthy and available, Texas is uniquely positioned to handle this loss for the time being.
Still, it was surprising to see them get rid of some depth on Saturday night.
Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, the Rangers traded Alan Trejo to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for cash considerations.
Trejo was signed to a minor league deal this past offseason. He spent the first 19 games of the year with Triple-A Round Rock, slashing .211/.247/.352 with no homers, nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI. The veteran infielder could have been an option since he has Major League experience, but instead, they sent him to the Rockies.
Trejo was originally a 16th-round pick by Colorado in the 2017 draft, and after working his way up the pipeline, he debuted with that team in 2021.
For his career across four Major League seasons and 174 games, he has a slash line of .228/.276/.334 with nine homers, 19 doubles, 47 RBI and an OPS+ of 60.
Despite the experience he has in the bigs, Texas must not have thought he'd be a factor for them at any point this year, opting to get some cash back in return by dealing him to the Rockies and potentially preparing for some in-season additions.