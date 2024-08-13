Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers head to Fenway Park to face the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series that starts on Monday.
The Rangers are, in two words, in trouble.
Texas (55-63) lost two out of three to the New York Yankees in a series that turned into a Saturday doubleheader because of a Friday rainout. The Rangers got themselves going offensively, especially in the last two games of the series. But the Yankees made Rangers pitching look vulnerable throughout the weekend.
If Texas was hoping to make up ground in the American League West, well, it didn’t happen. While the Rangers were losing two out of three to the Yankees, the Houston Astros were in Boston sweeping the Red Sox.
Seattle also beat the New York Mets on Sunday, and all of that allowed the two teams to increase their lead over the Rangers to 7.5 games.
Texas is heading in the wrong direction and it’s running out of runway to make something happen in a race where the Rangers’ only realistic pathway to the postseason is winning the West.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Red Sox
Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.
Monday’s Game
Time: 6:10 p.m. CT
Television: ESPN. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Tyler Mahle (0-1, 1.80)
Boston Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.16)
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 6:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP José Ureña (3-7, 3.74)
Boston Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (7-9, 4.11)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 5:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBD
Boston Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.02)
Remaining Series in August
Aug. 15-18: vs. Minnesota
Aug. 19-21: vs. Pittsburgh
Aug. 23-25: at Cleveland
Aug. 27-29: at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: vs. Oakland