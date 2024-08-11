Inside The Rangers

Too Little, Too Late For Texas Rangers Against New York Yankees

After falling behind five runs, the Texas Rangers offense came alive late and had the go-ahead run on base in the ninth before losing 8-7.

Stefan Stevenson

Aug 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates after hitting a three run home run with center fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates after hitting a three run home run with center fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees built a five-run lead and held on after the Texas Rangers mounted a late rally to take the series with an 8-7 win Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers scored a run in the sixth. two in the seventh, three more in the eighth and had the tying run at third base when Leody Taveras grounded out to end the game.

Nathaniel Lowe and Carson Kelly homered during a three-run eighth to pull Texas to within two. In the ninth, Wyatt Langford and Lowe walked with two outs ahead of Adolis García's RBI single. Pinch-runner Ezequiel Duran was at third and García was at second when Taveras grounded out to second to end the game.

Andrew Heaney allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. With two outs and two on in the fifth, Jose Leclerc relieved Heaney and surrendered a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton to give the Yankees a 5-0 lead.

The rest of the Rangers bullpen also struggled, including Andrew Chafin who allowed home runs to Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the seventh.

The Rangers have lost five consecutive series and fell to 7.5 games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West. The Astros swept the Red Sox in Boston ahead of the Rangers' series at Fenway Park.

Three thoughts from Sunday's game:

1. Adolis García Showing Signs

Adolis García was 7 for 11 with three runs and a two RBI in three games against the Yankees.
Aug 10, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García (53) scores a run on a sacrifice fly by Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis García has a four-game hit streak and raised his batting average 12 points after an outstanding series in New York. García was 7 for 11 with a a double, two walks, two RBI and three runs. He raised his batting average to .220 for the first time since July 3.

2. Pregame Moves

Rangers left-hander Brock Burke was designated for assignment before Sunday's series finale against the Yankees.
Jun 25, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brock Burke (46) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Before Sunday's series finale, the Rangers made multiple moves to help cover a stretch pitching staff.
Right-hander Matt Festa's contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock and left-hander Walter Pennington was recalled. Right-hander Josh Sborz was placed on the 15-day injured lust, retroactive to Aug. 8, with right shoulder fatigue. Lefty Brock Burke, who missed 52 games with a right hand fracture after he punch a clubhouse door in April, was designated for assignment. Texas has seven days to release or outright Burke to the minors.

3. Up Next

Tyler Mahle makes his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery in the series opener in Boston on Monday.
Aug 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (51) throws during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers open a three-game series in Boston with right-hander Tyler Mahle (0-1, 1.80) making his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery against Red Sox righty Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.16) at 6:10 p.m. Monday. José Ureña (3-7, 3.74) faces right-hander Kutter Crawford (7-9, 4.11) in Game 2 at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. The Rangers have yet to announce a Wednesday start but it's likely to be Dane Dunning in a spot start against Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.02) at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News