Too Little, Too Late For Texas Rangers Against New York Yankees
The New York Yankees built a five-run lead and held on after the Texas Rangers mounted a late rally to take the series with an 8-7 win Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
The Rangers scored a run in the sixth. two in the seventh, three more in the eighth and had the tying run at third base when Leody Taveras grounded out to end the game.
Nathaniel Lowe and Carson Kelly homered during a three-run eighth to pull Texas to within two. In the ninth, Wyatt Langford and Lowe walked with two outs ahead of Adolis García's RBI single. Pinch-runner Ezequiel Duran was at third and García was at second when Taveras grounded out to second to end the game.
Andrew Heaney allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. With two outs and two on in the fifth, Jose Leclerc relieved Heaney and surrendered a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton to give the Yankees a 5-0 lead.
The rest of the Rangers bullpen also struggled, including Andrew Chafin who allowed home runs to Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the seventh.
The Rangers have lost five consecutive series and fell to 7.5 games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West. The Astros swept the Red Sox in Boston ahead of the Rangers' series at Fenway Park.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Adolis García Showing Signs
Adolis García has a four-game hit streak and raised his batting average 12 points after an outstanding series in New York. García was 7 for 11 with a a double, two walks, two RBI and three runs. He raised his batting average to .220 for the first time since July 3.
2. Pregame Moves
Before Sunday's series finale, the Rangers made multiple moves to help cover a stretch pitching staff.
Right-hander Matt Festa's contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock and left-hander Walter Pennington was recalled. Right-hander Josh Sborz was placed on the 15-day injured lust, retroactive to Aug. 8, with right shoulder fatigue. Lefty Brock Burke, who missed 52 games with a right hand fracture after he punch a clubhouse door in April, was designated for assignment. Texas has seven days to release or outright Burke to the minors.
3. Up Next
The Rangers open a three-game series in Boston with right-hander Tyler Mahle (0-1, 1.80) making his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery against Red Sox righty Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.16) at 6:10 p.m. Monday. José Ureña (3-7, 3.74) faces right-hander Kutter Crawford (7-9, 4.11) in Game 2 at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. The Rangers have yet to announce a Wednesday start but it's likely to be Dane Dunning in a spot start against Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.02) at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.
