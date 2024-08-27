Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
For the Texas Rangers, it’s all over but playing out the home stretch.
The Rangers (60-71) begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox (31-100), and while the White Sox have already been eliminated from postseason contention, the Rangers are closing in on it.
Texas is 10.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and in third place, behind the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers are also 12.5 games behind in the AL Wild Card race.
It’s a hole the Rangers seem destined to be unable to climb out of.
Texas has a TBA for its starting pitcher on Wednesday. That was supposed to be the spot for Max Scherzer. But he was unable to make his last rehab start at Double-A Frisco due to arm fatigue. It’s not clear who the Rangers will start. But recently, Texas general manager Chris Young said that the Rangers could call up Jack Leiter in a potential relief role.
It’s possible Texas could call Leiter up to join them to make that start. Leiter has done so twice this season and is coming off an exceptional outing at Triple-A Round Rock.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: How To Watch, Listen
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.04)
Chicago White Sox: LHP Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 7:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Chicago White Sox: RHP Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.34)
Thursday's Game
Time: 1:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 3.79)
Chicago White Sox: LHP Ky Bush (0-3, 5.60)
Remaining Series in Season
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: vs. Oakland
Sept. 2-4: vs. New York Yankees
Sept. 5-8: vs. Los Angeles Angels
Sept. 10-11: at Arizona
Sept. 12-15: at Seattle
Sept. 17-19: vs. Toronto
Sept. 20-22: vs. Seattle
Sept. 24-26: at Oakland
Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels