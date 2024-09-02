Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers continue their 10-day, 10-game homestand on Monday when they host the New York Yankees for a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
All three games will start at 7:05 p.m.
Texas (65-72) is coming off a three-game series against Oakland, wining two out of three, including a 6-4 win on Sunday that went extra innings. The contest became a bullpen game for the Rangers and it was their 11th extra-inning game of the year. Texas is 9-2 in those games.
The Rangers named rookie Jack Leiter as the starting pitcher for Monday’s game, a move that was expected. Leiter was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock after his start last week but never actually went back to the Express. He’s been in the Rangers clubhouse all weekend.
Texas general manager Chris Young said he wants to give Leiter some runway to work with the Rangers in September, reinforcing the potential for a start for the 2021 first-round pick. If he starts, it would be his second at home after facing Cleveland in May.
The Yankees come to town in the mix to win the AL East and to try and finish with the league’s best record, which would secure home-field advantage in the playoffs. Outfielder Aaron Judge has emerged as the favorite to win the AL MVP.
The Rangers lost two out of three against the Yankees when they met in the Bronx last month. Texas has seven of their last 12 games against New York.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Yankees
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Monday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (0-1, 12.83)
New York Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (5-3, 3.86)
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.95)
New York Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodon (14-9, 4.31)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (10-7, 3.60)
New York Yankees: RHP Marcus Stroman (10-6, 3.81)
Remaining Series in Season
Sept. 5-8: vs. Los Angeles Angels
Sept. 10-11: at Arizona
Sept. 12-15: at Seattle
Sept. 17-19: vs. Toronto
Sept. 20-22: vs. Seattle
Sept. 24-26: at Oakland
Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels
