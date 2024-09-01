Walk-Off Texas Rangers! Watch Josh Jung Wave Game-Winning, 3-Run Homer Over Fence
ARLINGTON — The Walk-Off Texas Rangers did it again.
Josh Jung ripped an opposite-field, three-run home run into the right-field corner in the 10th to give the Rangers a 6-4 comeback win over the Oakland Athletics Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers have walk-off wins in consecutive days for the first time since July 31-Aug. 1, 2021 against the Seattle Mariners. Jonah Heim won both of those games with walk-off homers.
The Rangers have won five of their past six home wins with a walk-off. Texas has eight walk-off wins in 2024, the second-most for the club since 2017. They had nine walk-off wins in 2019. They only have seven combined in the previous two seasons, four in 2023 and three in 2022.
The Rangers have won two consecutive series for the first time since winning three straight over the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels, and Houston Astros in July.
The Rangers are 9-2 in extra innings this season, including 6-0 at Globe Life Field. The last time they won nine extra-inning games in a season was 2021, when they were 9-9.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. More Milestones For Corey Seager
Corey Seager had two doubles on Sunday and has 251 doubles in his career. Seager has 21 doubles in 2024, and has 20 or more doubles in eahc of his first three seasons with Texas. He joins Álex Rodríguez (2001-03) as the only shortstops in club history with a minimum of 50% of games played at short. Seager is the fifth shortstop in MLB history with three or more seasons of 20 or more doubles and 30 or more homers. He joins Rodríguez (7), Ernie Banks (5), Francisco Lindor (4), and Miguel Tejada (4).
2. Bullpen Game For Rangers
Walt Pennington pitched the first 1 1/3 for the Rangers in a designated bullpen game before José Ureña took over and provided another day of impressive long relief. He held Oakland to a run despite eight hits and a walk over 4 2/3 innings.
3. Up Next
Jack Leiter (0-1, 12.83) makes his fifth MLB start in the series opener against the New York Yankees ace right-hander Gerrit Cole (5-3, 3.86) at 7:05 p.m. Monday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
