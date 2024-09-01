Inside The Rangers

Walk-Off Texas Rangers! Watch Josh Jung Wave Game-Winning, 3-Run Homer Over Fence

The Texas Rangers won their eighth walk-off game in 2024 and second straight. Texas has won five of their past six home wins with a walk-off.

Stefan Stevenson

Sep 1, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) celebrates after he hits a game winning three run walk-off home run during the tenth inning off of Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Mason Miller (19) at Globe Life Field.
In this story:

ARLINGTON — The Walk-Off Texas Rangers did it again.

Josh Jung ripped an opposite-field, three-run home run into the right-field corner in the 10th to give the Rangers a 6-4 comeback win over the Oakland Athletics Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have walk-off wins in consecutive days for the first time since July 31-Aug. 1, 2021 against the Seattle Mariners. Jonah Heim won both of those games with walk-off homers.

The Rangers have won five of their past six home wins with a walk-off. Texas has eight walk-off wins in 2024, the second-most for the club since 2017. They had nine walk-off wins in 2019. They only have seven combined in the previous two seasons, four in 2023 and three in 2022.

The Rangers have won two consecutive series for the first time since winning three straight over the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels, and Houston Astros in July.

The Rangers are 9-2 in extra innings this season, including 6-0 at Globe Life Field. The last time they won nine extra-inning games in a season was 2021, when they were 9-9.

Texas Rangers slugger Josh Jung waves his walk-off home run over the fence.
Texas Rangers slugger Josh Jung waves his walk-off home run over the fence.
Texas Rangers slugger Josh Jung waves his walk-off home run over the fence.
Texas Rangers slugger Josh Jung celebrates his walk-off home run over the Oakland Athletics.
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung waves for his walk-off home run over the right-field fence on Sunday.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:

1. More Milestones For Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager had two doubles on Sunday, Nos. 250 and 251 of his career.
Sep 1, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) scores from second base on a double hit by right fielder Adolis Garcia (not pictured) during the first inning at Globe Life Field.

Corey Seager had two doubles on Sunday and has 251 doubles in his career. Seager has 21 doubles in 2024, and has 20 or more doubles in eahc of his first three seasons with Texas. He joins Álex Rodríguez (2001-03) as the only shortstops in club history with a minimum of 50% of games played at short. Seager is the fifth shortstop in MLB history with three or more seasons of 20 or more doubles and 30 or more homers. He joins Rodríguez (7), Ernie Banks (5), Francisco Lindor (4), and Miguel Tejada (4).

2. Bullpen Game For Rangers

Jose Urena held the Oakland Athletics to a run over 4 2/3 innings in the Texas Rangers 6-4 win in 10 innings on Sunday.
Sep 1, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Urena (54) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field.

Walt Pennington pitched the first 1 1/3 for the Rangers in a designated bullpen game before José Ureña took over and provided another day of impressive long relief. He held Oakland to a run despite eight hits and a walk over 4 2/3 innings.

3. Up Next

Jack Leiter starts Monday's series opener for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field.
Aug 28, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter (35) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of game two of the doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jack Leiter (0-1, 12.83) makes his fifth MLB start in the series opener against the New York Yankees ace right-hander Gerrit Cole (5-3, 3.86) at 7:05 p.m. Monday.

