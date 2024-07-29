Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream

The Texas Rangers head to St. Louis hoping to bounce back from a disastrous weekend in Toronto.

Jul 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) sits in the dugout during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.
Jul 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) sits in the dugout during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Rangers have the trade deadline in sight and a three-game series at the St. Louis Cardinals that starts on Monday at Busch Stadium.

The question is what kind of team will return to Arlington for the next homestand?

Already, Texas traded a couple of minor league players to acquire Detroit Tigers catcher Carson Kelly as an additional bat. But with less than two days left until the 5 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline, the Rangers may do more.

Texas (51-55) went to Toronto on Friday less than three games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and heads to St. Louis having lost two games in the standings after the Blue Jays swept them.

It was a definite setback for a team entering the Toronto series was tied for the best record in baseball in July.

St. Louis (54-51) are in the playoff race, too, as the Cardinals are six games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The Cardinals need the wins as much as the Rangers do.   

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Preview, How to Watch, Listen

Where: Busch Stadium, St. Louis

Monday’s Game

Time: 6:45 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.31)

St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Andre Pallante (4-4, 3.92)

Tuesday’s Game

Time: 6:45 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (2-3, 3.57)

St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (5-4, 4.17)

Wednesday’s Game

Time: 1:15 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-10, 3.77)

St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.79)

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers for Fan Nation/SI and also writes about the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. He also covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com.

