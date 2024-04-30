Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals Preview: How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers wrap up their nine-game homestand at Globe Life Field as they open a three-game set with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.
The Rangers (15-14) beat the Cincinnati Reds two games to one in their last series, which wrapped up on Sunday. Before that, the Rangers lost two out of three to the Seattle Mariners, who have the lead in the American League West.
The Rangers are keeping their starting rotation on time, per manager Bruce Bochy. The Rangers sought to get their starters an extra day when they started Jack Leiter in Detroit on April 18, and with off days at the start of the homestand and on Monday, the Rangers will be able get all of their starters at least one extra day two turns through the rotation.
The Rangers leave after Thursday’s finale for Kansas City to start a nine-game, 10-day road trip that will also take them to Oakland and Colorado before returning home to start a homestand with Cleveland on May 13.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Nationals
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (0-1, 2.92)
Washington Nationals: LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 3.12)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest Plus. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-3, 6.26)
Washington Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (2-0, 2.70)
Thursday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 3.00)
Washington Nationals: LHP Mitchell Parker (2-0, 1.69)
Upcoming Road Trip
May 3-5: at Kansas City Royals
May 6-8: at Oakland Athletics
May 10-12: at Colorado Rockies
MLB Links
