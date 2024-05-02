Texas Rangers Offense Goes AWOL Again, Wasting Andrew Heaney's Brilliant Start
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers kept putting runners on base Wednesday night, but the big hit never came.
The Washington Nationals escaped with a 1-0 win to even the three-game series at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers offensive issues spoiled the best start of the season for Andrew Heaney, who was the tough-luck loser.
Heaney held the Nationals to a run on four hits over seven innings. He struck out four and walked none. The Rangers were shut out for the third time this season.
Ildemaro Vargas doubled and scored on Alex Call's single to left field in the second inning to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead. And Nationals pitchers made it hold up, including starter Trevor Williams, who allowed five hits and four walks in five innings but twice escaped bases-loaded jams with no outs in the second and fifth innings. The Rangers left 11 runners on base and were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
In the second, Adolis Garcia, Evan Carter, and Josh Smith started the inning with singles but Garcia was thrown out at home on Wyatt Langford's fielder's choice, Jonah Heim struck out and Leody Taveras grounded out to end the inning.
Williams walked two with two outs in the third but Carter flew out to end the inning. A 4-6-3 double play erased baserunners in the fourth. In the fifth, Taveras, Marcus Semien, and Corey Seager reached with no outs but Taveras was thrown out at home by the pitcher on Nathaniel Lowe's tapper in front of the plate, Garcia struck out, and Carter flew out.
In the ninth, with the Rangers still trailing 1-0, Taveras, Semien and Seager went down swinging against Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan.
Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 3.00) faces Nationals left-hander Mitchell Parer (2-0, 1-69) in the series finale at 1:35 p.m. Thursday.
