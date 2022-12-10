Skip to main content

Rangers Big Part of ‘Holy S---’ Winter Meetings

The Texas Rangers weren't the only team spending money this offseason. They just got an early start.

The Texas Rangers spent slightly more than $200 million this offseason, mostly on starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.

Turns out the Rangers were doing it on the cheap.

ESPN detailed the $1.6 billion spent by Major League teams during the recently-concluded Winter Meetings. One particular contract — the $280 million deal agreed to by shortstop Xander Bogaerts on Wednesday — led one general manager to text ESPN’s reporter with the following message: “Holy s---. I'm totally speechless.”

deGrom’s contract, a five-year, $185 million deal, as it turned out, set the tone for the Winter Meetings. He agreed to his deal 48 hours before MLB general managers showed up in San Diego.

And many other teams took up that baton, and then some.

ESPN reported that by the end of the Winter Meetings 20 major league free agents agreed to contracts totaling nearly $1.6 billion.

Foremost among them was New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who ended up signing a nine-year, $360 million deal with the Yankees. That came after the San Francisco Giants made a competitive push for the American League home run champion and eight months after Judge turned down an extension from the Yankees that would have paid him $150 million less.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (28) throws to the plate in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Make Room for Andrew Heaney

The Texas Rangers designated a young reliever for assignment and signed three players to minor-league deals on Friday.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy poses for a photo following a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Bruce Bochy High on Rangers Rotation

Brucy Bochy heads into his first season as Texas Rangers manager with a rotation that he says is improved from last season.

By Matthew Postins
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 'Reassess' After Jacob deGrom Signing

Texas reeled in the big catch with Jacob deGrom, but the Rangers probably aren't done improving the team.

By Matthew Postins

Six free agents, including Bogaerts, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Ninmo and shortstop Trea Turner (who signed with Philadelphia), walked away with nine-figure deals like deGrom’s.

That doesn’t include 39-year-old pitcher Justin Verlander, who left the Houston Astros to sign a two-year, $90 million deal after winning the AL Cy Young and a World Series.

ESPN reported that league sources said a new collective bargaining agreement — signed last spring — and the recent $900 million sale of MLB's BAMTech product to Disney as fueling the loosening of teams’ purse strings.

Aside from deGrom, the Rangers spent $25 million on a two-year deal for pitcher Andrew Heaney and will pay $2.5 million to pitcher Jake Odorizzi after trading reliever Dennis Santana for the starter. Atlanta, Odorizzi’s former team, will pay the remaining $10 million.

The Rangers are interested in spending more this offseason, but general manager Chris Young said this week that the Rangers will take a breath after the Winter Meetings.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Rangers Big Part of ‘Holy S---’ Winter Meetings

The Texas Rangers weren't the only team spending money this offseason. They just got an early start.

The Texas Rangers spent slightly more than $200 million this offseason, mostly on starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.

Turns out the Rangers were doing it on the cheap.

ESPN detailed the $1.6 billion spent by Major League teams during the recently-concluded Winter Meetings. One particular contract — the $280 million deal agreed to by shortstop Xander Bogaerts on Wednesday — led one general manager to text ESPN’s reporter with the following message: “Holy s---. I'm totally speechless.”

deGrom’s contract, a five-year, $185 million deal, as it turned out, set the tone for the Winter Meetings. He agreed to his deal 48 hours before MLB general managers showed up in San Diego.

And many other teams took up that baton, and then some.

ESPN reported that by the end of the Winter Meetings 20 major league free agents agreed to contracts totaling nearly $1.6 billion.

Foremost among them was New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who ended up signing a nine-year, $360 million deal with the Yankees. That came after the San Francisco Giants made a competitive push for the American League home run champion and eight months after Judge turned down an extension from the Yankees that would have paid him $150 million less.

Six free agents, including Bogaerts, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Ninmo and shortstop Trea Turner (who signed with Philadelphia), walked away with nine-figure deals like deGrom’s.

That doesn’t include 39-year-old pitcher Justin Verlander, who left the Houston Astros to sign a two-year, $90 million deal after winning the AL Cy Young and a World Series.

ESPN reported that league sources said a new collective bargaining agreement — signed last spring — and the recent $900 million sale of MLB's BAMTech product to Disney as fueling the loosening of teams’ purse strings.

Aside from deGrom, the Rangers spent $25 million on a two-year deal for pitcher Andrew Heaney and will pay $2.5 million to pitcher Jake Odorizzi after trading reliever Dennis Santana for the starter. Atlanta, Odorizzi’s former team, will pay the remaining $10 million.

The Rangers are interested in spending more this offseason, but general manager Chris Young said this week that the Rangers will take a breath after the Winter Meetings.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Oct 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (28) throws to the plate in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Make Room for Andrew Heaney

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy poses for a photo following a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bruce Bochy High on Rangers Rotation

By Matthew Postins
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 'Reassess' After Jacob deGrom Signing

By Matthew Postins
Jacob-deGrom-free-agency-2-reasons-Rangers-must-break-bank-for-ace
News

Rangers Again Bigger Winners in Winter Than Summer

By Richie Whitt
Sep 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jacob deGrom: '30 or More Starts'

By Matthew Postins
Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after hitting a RBI single in the fourth inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Brandon Nimmo Returns to Mets

By Matthew Postins
Sep 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jacob deGrom Impressed by 2021 Rangers Spending Spree

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) takes the field before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jacob deGrom Goal for Rangers: 'World Series'

By Matthew Postins