Texas Rangers Young Outfielder Has ‘Stellar Hit Tool’ That Separates Him From Peers
The Texas Rangers look like one of the best teams in baseball heading into the 2025 season.
If they can find a way to keep their key contributors healthy, they are going to be contending for the World Series again after an underwhelming 2024 campaign.
Their lineup is arguably the deepest and most talented from top to bottom in the game, loaded with established stars such as shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and right fielder Adolis Garcia.
Offseason additions Jake Burger and Joc Pederson add some much-needed power to the mix and lengthen the lineup.
What will determine just how dynamic this offense will be is the younger players projected to have prominent roles.
One of those youngsters is outfielder Wyatt Langford.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Florida played in 47 minor league games after he was selected. Less than a year later, he was on the Opening Day roster for the 2024 season, entrenched in left field.
It was fair to wonder if the team had been too aggressive with his promotion, as he hit only one home run in his first 48 games, producing an underwhelming .236/.297/.315 slash line over that period.
In May, he also missed over three weeks because of an injury.
However, from June 18 on, Langford started showing the immense talent and potential he possessed, getting comfortable at the Major League level and producing at a nice clip.
Over the final 86 games of the year, he had a slash line of .262/.340/.470, finding his groove as he adjusted from facing college pitchers only a year prior.
He hit 15 home runs with 20 doubles and one triple, adding an efficient 13 stolen bases as he was caught only twice.
That strong finish certainly helped land him on the top 25 under the age of 25 list that Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated recently put together.
The Rangers star came in at No. 16.
“Langford might “just” be a corner outfielder, but he plays good defense there and runs very well to support a stellar hit tool that should carry him far,” he wrote.
A 3.9 WAR as a rookie with as little professional experience as he had is mighty impressive. He is a legitimate five-tool player, making an impact with his defense, legs and at the plate with his bat.
Already producing an ideal hitting chart, the sky is the limit as he gains more experience as he is just scratching the surface of his potential.
Given the tools he possesses and how talented the rest of the team is around him, he is going to rapidly rise on this list as long as he remains eligible.