Watch: Texas Rangers All-Star Slugger Slams First Home Run of Spring Training
This spring training has already gone much better for Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager than last year.
This time in 2024, he was working to recover from offseason sports hernia surgery on the left side of his abdomen after the Rangers’ World Series championship run.
He’s already well ahead of the game this spring training. His season was curtailed in September due to sports hernia surgery on the right side of his abdomen, but it was healed by January. He showed up to Surprise, Ariz., on time and in good health.
Now, he has his first spring training home run, which was only a matter of time, even if Seager is only playing roughly half of each game he starts right now.
On Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks Seager started at shortstop and batted in his customary No. 2 spot in the order. He managed three trips to the plate, going 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.
In the third inning the left-handed hitter slammed his first home run of spring training, an opposite field shot of Arizona pitcher Blake Walston, a left-hander who was on in relief.
Seager boosted his spring training batting average to .214 with an OPS of 696 before he gave up his spot in the lineup and the field to the organization’s No. 1 prospect in Sebastian Walcott. Walston gave up four runs in two innings of relief.
Even with his injuries last year, Seager was named the Texas Rangers Player of the Year by the local members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
In 123 games he slashed .278/.353/.512/.864 with 30 home runs and 74 RBI as he made the All-Star team for the fifth time in his career. He has been named an All-Star in all three seasons with Texas.
The left-handed hitting shortstop has provided consistent offense for the Rangers in each of his three seasons since signing a 10-year contract. He’s hit at least 30 home runs in each campaign, including back-to-back 33-home runs seasons in 2022 and 2023.
He nearly won an AL batting title and was second in MVP voting during the Rangers’ run to a World Series title in 2023. He slashed .327/.390/.623/1.013 with 33 home runs and 96 RBI, the latter a career high. He did that in just 119 games, as he missed portions of that season due to an injury.
He enters 2025 with a lifetime slash line of .290/.360/.512/.872 with 200 home runs and 617 RBI. He is a two-time World Series MVP, also winning the award in 2020.