Texas Rangers Young Pitcher Predicted To Be in Running for Prestigious Award
The pitching depth of the Texas Rangers was expected to be a strength for the team heading into the 2025 season.
Alas, nothing ever goes as expected, and the team had to make some major adjustments to their gameplan during spring training.
Already preparing to ease Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle back into action after making three starts apiece in 2024, the team lost Jon Gray and Cody Bradford to injuries in camp.
The Rangers' depth was going to be tested right away, as youngsters Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter were named to the Opening Day rotation.
Possessing immense upside, they are in the long-term plans for Texas. But they had their own shortcomings that needed to be conquered during the spring.
For Rocker, it is health.
Since his last year at Vanderbilt in 2021, he has thrown 110.1 innings in three years, battling a multitude of injuries.
Leiter, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 MLB draft, was moved aggressively through the minor league system. He made his Major League debut on April 18, 2024 and the results during his first taste of the big leagues were disastrous.
Across 35.2 innings, he was tagged by opponents to the tune of an 8.83 ERA. He struggled with command, walking 17 batters and surrendered seven home runs.
Seemingly a long shot for the Opening Day roster entering the offseason, he got to work to hone his craft. His repertoire was expanded and he showcased refined mechanics and more confidence during spring training.
The improvements were evident with a 3.48 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 20.2 innings. 10 walks were still a little bit high, but he gave up only one home run.
That success has carried right into the regular season, where Leiter has gotten off to a magnificent start.
He has made two starts, pitching 10 innings, allowing only six hits and one walk, resulting in one earned run. 10 strikeouts have been recorded to go along with a stellar 0.90 ERA.
His turnaround is hard to ignore, and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (subscription required) believes that it is for real.
The MLB writer has shared a bold prediction that sees Leiter finishing in the top five of the American League Rookie of the Year voting, betting that the young player oozing with talent and potential has figured it out and turned a corner.
A blister sent him to the 15-day injured list, so that is the only thing slowing down his early season breakout that could prevent this prediction from coming true.
However, the Rangers certainly hope that McDaniel’s prediction comes to fruition, as it means that Leiter will help them win a lot of games throughout the campaign.