Texas Rangers Young Star Predicted To Break Bank With Future Mega-Contract
One of the most shocking developments during the 2025 MLB regular season has been the offensive production, or lack thereof, of the Texas Rangers.
Predicted by many to have the deepest lineup in baseball 1-through-9, they have fallen woefully short of expectations through the first quarter of the season, leading to a drop in their playoff odds.
Entering play on May 17, the Rangers rank fifth-to-last in the MLB with 3.43 runs per game. Their OPS+ of 89 is well below the league average and they have a slash line of .228/.289/.369 on the year.
Consistency at the plate has plagued the team with only a few players performing at a high level.
One of them is future star left fielder Wyatt Langford.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the team wasted no time getting him to the Major Leagues.
Less than a year after being selected, he was in the starting lineup on Opening Day in 2024. After some early struggles acclimating to such a major jump in competition, he put together a really solid rookie campaign.
Langford had a .253/.325/.415 slash line with a 112 OPS+. He hit 16 home runs with 25 doubles, four triples and 74 RBI, adding 19 stolen bases to showcase his true five-tool skill set.
That was good enough to finish seventh in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. This year, he has taken his performance to another level.
With a .241/.327/.466 slash line, Langford has a 127 OPS+ with his power beginning to really shine. He already has eight home runs and six doubles to go along with 18 RBI and seven stolen bases.
Langford is hitting the ball with more authority and looks like one of the true future stars of the game, a foundational piece for Texas to build around.
How Much Will Wyatt Langford’s Next Contract Be Worth?
That also means he is putting himself in a position for a massive payday when it is time to sign an extension or when he hits free agency down the line.
Just how much money could his next contract be worth?
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN believes that Langford will be joining the $300 million club.
“Langford barely scratched the surface of his abilities last year and still wound up producing nearly 4 WAR as a rookie. He has been among the few bright spots for the Rangers' offense this year, with speed complementing his huge raw power and a disciplined approach at the plate. Best of all: He'll be barely 28 when he heads to free agency after the 2029 season,” Passan wrote.
That last part is what will separate Langford from some of his peers. Because he started his service time clock so quickly, his next contract will cover his prime years.
A rare occurrence in the MLB with teams manipulating service time regularly, Langford is going to cash in in a major way if he continues on this trajectory.