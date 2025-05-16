Rangers Star Slugger is Struggling to Maintain Consistency, Despite Positive Metrics
The Texas Rangers have had a pretty intriguing opening to the 2025 season, and with all the drama that has surrounded them, they still remain at 23-21 and only one game back from the division lead. The first big news was the firing of offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker, and in turn hired Bret Boone to be their hitting coach. This all happened in the span of about 24 hours, and with the process being so rapid, it took some time for things to take hold and really show some signs of change.
The good news is that the Rangers have begun to find some consistency offensively after the slow start, and in the past few weeks have really started to put things together a bit. Boone definitely has had some say in this, as the plate discipline of the team is improving, and the contact being made is more and more solid by the day.
Unfortunately, one of the best hitters on the team is still struggling though, and the intriguing part is his counting stats have been poor, but his advanced metrics actually show some positive signs. Adolis García is needed at his best to help the team succeed, and so far through the first month and few weeks, he has not been. Slashing only .229/.278/.405 with 24 RBI, 15 runs, six home runs, and 38 strikeouts to nine walks. While the team as a whole has seen improved plate discipline, García is still falling behind a bit.
What Metrics Has García Struggled in, and Which Has He Succeeded With?
Looking into some of the more advanced metrics for a root cause, the things that stand out the most are generally what you would expect from someone who has had a tough time with plate discipline early on.
According to Baseball Savant, He ranks fourth percentile in chase percentage (39.5%), 18th percentile in whiff percentage (29.8%), 19th percentile in walk rate (5.3%), and 42nd percentile in strikeout rate (22.5%). Intriguingly though, his bat speed is rather low, sitting in the 47th percentile, which for a power hitter is less than optimal.
The places he has been succeeding are also generally pretty obvious, with 91st percentile barrel percentage (16.0%), 87th percentile average EV (92.5 MPH), 80th percentile hard-hit rate (48.7%), and even in the field, he has shown 92nd percentile arm strength.
He has the talent to make it work, and things have clicked into place for him before as the summer rolls around, the hope would be that working with Boone will help that come along sooner, and potentially allow him to hold onto it as the team works their way through all 162 games.