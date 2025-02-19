Texas Rangers Claim High Spot in MLB Insider's Spring Training Power Ranking
One of the most disappointing teams in baseball during the 2024 season was the Texas Rangers.
After winning the World Series in 2023, they fell woefully short of expectations last year. They won only 78 regular season games, failing to even have a chance to defend their title as they failed to reach the postseason.
Looking to ensure that kind of disappointment doesn’t occur in 2025, president of baseball operations Chris Young got to work upgrading the roster over the winter.
He did a wonderful job fixing some of the team’s woes, such as the need for some more pop in the lineup.
Jake Burger was acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade and Joc Pederson was signed in free agency to address that need.
Those are two of the reasons why Jim Bowden of The Athletic thinks so highly of the Rangers entering spring training this year.
In his power rankings, he has placed Texas incredibly high at No. 4. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are higher.
Another reason for optimism is that the team has several key contributors who missed time because of injury and are ready to return to the lineup.
Headlining that group is ace starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.
He has made only nine starts in two campaigns with the Rangers after signing a five-year, $185 million ahead of the 2023 season. He had to undergo Tommy John surgery after only six starts in his first campaign and returned in time to make three last year.
With deGrom’s impending return, the starting rotation could be a strength for the team moving forward. Nathan Eovaldi re-signed to fill in behind him. Cody Bradford has been a pleasant surprise and Tyler Mahle is also healthy after making only three starts last year.
Jon Gray or Kumar Rocker likely will round out the rotation.
Rocker, one of the team’s top prospects, provides a youthful foundation for the team to build upon along with outfielders Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter and third baseman Josh Jung.
There is a lot to like about this group, who have established stars in Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia still capable of performing at a high level.
Contention in 2025 is certainly within reach and the pieces are in place for that success to be sustained for years to come.
While some people may be surprised to see them ranked so highly by Bowden, they have as much upside as any team in baseball should a few breaks go their way.