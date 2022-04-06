Texas Rangers 2022 Preview, Part I: Seager, Semien Lead Revamped Offense

After being one of the worst offensive teams in baseball, the Texas Rangers reloaded their lineup with Corey Seager and Marcus Semien at the forefront.

No team in Major League Baseball scored more runs than the Texas Rangers during spring training this year. That's all well and good, but none of that counts toward the regular season. There's no carry over from Cactus League records or statistics.

Now, everybody is 0-0. And next time the Rangers take the field—in a place where José Bautista's bat might not have landed yet—the games will count.

However, the offensive explosion in Arizona could be a sign that things are changing in Texas more quickly than we expect. But when a team finishes a season with 102 losses and near the very bottom of every major offensive category, it's best to tread lightly before making any outlandish claims.

On paper, things have changed pretty drastically with the Rangers' offense. In case you're just now waking from hibernation over the winter, the club committed half a billion dollars to sign Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, which is arguably the best middle infield in baseball.

As drastic as that change is, it's not the only one. Here's a look at this year's projected Opening Day lineup compared to the lineup Texas rolled out in Kansas City last year:

2022

LF Brad Miller 2B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager C Mitch Garver 1B Nathaniel Lowe CF Adolis García RF Kole Calhoun DH Willie Calhoun 3B Andy Ibáñez

2021 (April 1 at Kansas City)

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF David Dahl RF Joey Gallo 2B Nick Solak 1B Nathaniel Lowe 3B Brock Holt DH Eli White CF Leody Taveras C Jose Trevino

Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Marcus Semien (left), Corey Seager (right) Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Kole Calhoun Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Nathaniel Lowe

Just one batter remains in the lineup, only two others (NIck Solak and Eli White) made this year's Opening Day roster and Leody Taveras is the only other player still remaining in the organization.

The top-four of the projected lineup (though Brad Miller likely won't start often against left-handed pitching) was built entirely through free agency and a trade of Kiner-Falefa. And while the overall talent is a significant improvement, there are a couple things that truly stand out.

First, the ability to drive the ball. Semien's 45 home runs last year is a Major League record for the most by a second baseman in a single season. Seager is one of the better all around hitters in the game and has no trouble hitting the ball over the wall, especially at Globe Life Field.

But outside of the $500-million renovation, Garver hit 31 bombs in 93 games in 2019. Miller hit 20 home runs in 140 games last year with the Philadelphia Phillies. For a team that only hit 167 home runs last year (26th in MLB), this is a welcomed change.

What may be more important than sheer power is discipline. Here's how the first five hitters of this year's projected lineup rank on Baseball Savant in walk percentage and chase rate, respectively:

Brad Miller: 86th percentile (BB%), 71st percentile (chase rate) Marcus Semien: 54th, 88th Corey Seager: 84th, 54th Mitch Garver (2019 - last available data): 81st, 98th Nathaniel Lowe: 90th, 82nd

Significant improvements at the top of the lineup in both power and discipline is a good start in a pivot from 102 losses.

There are still concerns. As you see, Garver's last available data came in 2019. He's dealt with injuries throughout his career, and was limited to only 23 games in the 60-game 2020 season and 68 games last year. Manager Chris Woodward has been forthright in his intention to keep Garver healthy through having him DH or play first base occasionally and having scheduled off days for him.

As for the rest of the lineup, well, this is one of the reasons why the Rangers aren't considered contenders just yet. The talent and ability is there. Nathaniel Lowe is already a very disciplined hitter. If he can make the adjustments to handle high velocity, the Rangers could have their first baseman for the next several years.

We've seen what Adolis García can do. We've also seen him really struggle. What will he do after a breakout season as a 28-year-old rookie?

Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Adolis García Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Andy Ibáñez Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Donnie Ecker (right)

Kole Calhoun is a nice bat to have in the bottom half of the lineup, and can occasionally jump up to hit fourth or fifth in favorable matchups. When healthy, he's become an impactful hitter over the past few years.

Like García, we've seen what Willie Calhoun can do. Remember, this is a guy who hit 21 home runs and posted a .848 OPS in only 83 games in 2019. If Lady Luck can finally do Willie a solid and keep 95-mph fastballs away from his jaw, maybe the Rangers finally get to see the player they envisioned when they acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

Andy Ibáñez has hit at every level with the Rangers, and he was arguably their most consistent hitter in the second half of 2021. He also looks like he can handle the hot corner well enough defensively. There just isn't a long list of 29-year-olds with less than one year of MLB service who transformed into impact players.

As for those on the bench, Jonah Heim fits the mold of a backup catcher. He's got pop in his bat and, as a switch hitter, gives Woodward lineup flexibility. He still needs to hit another level with Sam Huff determined to make it back to The Show.

Charlie Culberson is a fine veteran player who is in a much more suitable role this year compared to 2021. He's been a role player throughout his career and he gets to be that once again. Plus, he's a versatile defender that can mash lefties.

The biggest question marks surround Nick Solak and Eli White. Is this the final chance for Solak? He was the club's Rookie of the Year in 2019, but has yet to perform at the same level since. He was even optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in the middle of last season. With White, the Rangers have an outstanding athlete, solid defender and one of the fastest runners in the game. Will his new swing unlock his offensive potential?

The Rangers know what they are getting in their new stars. But in order to be a championship-caliber lineup, they have to unlock more from within. Maybe new bench coach and offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker and new hitting coach Tim Hyers can help turn a few of these guys into core pieces of a contending team.

That's what the Rangers are hoping for. President of baseball operations Jon Daniels and general manager Chris Young know you can't build a championship team exclusively through free agency.

Like 2021, the Rangers need answers from their younger players. Who's going to be part of a winning team? Who's expendable? But unlike 2021, this team will be better. No, they're not quite ready for a postseason push, but the danger of another last-place finish is likely in the rearview mirror.

In Part II, the pitching staff...