Rangers Notes: Taylor Hearn Starting Home Opener, Roster Decisions Underway

With spring training winding down, the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster is becoming more solidified by the day.

If you haven't already heard, Jon Gray will be the starting pitcher on Opening Day for the Texas Rangers. However, that game is the first of three in Toronto. As for the home opener, the Rangers had a few different choices, but have ultimately decided on Taylor Hearn to take the ball against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on April 11.

Hearn, a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was told he would be starting the home opener by manager Chris Woodward on Saturday. Strategy helped play a role in the decision since Toronto has a very right-handed-heavy lineup. However, Woodward did say that starting Hearn for the home opener is a "really cool story" and that it meant a lot to Taylor.

Taylor's sister, Robyn, confirmed on social media how much it meant to the rest of the Hearn family.

"Can confirm with my sources (aka mom) she did cry and is STILL crying." -@RobynHearnTV

Rangers Roster Decisions Underway

In addition to Hearn getting the nod for the home opener, Woodward announced a few other Opening Day roster decisions:

RHP Spencer Howard, LHP Brock Burke and C Jonah Heim have made the team.

LHP Matt Moore was informed he will not be on the Opening Day roster.

The Heim decision was a formality in the wake of the Jose Trevino trade that took place Saturday evening. While Howard had been one of the favorites to win the fifth spot in the starting rotation, Burke's dominant performance in spring training has thrust him into a multi-inning role out of the bullpen.

Burke has pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in three outings this spring, striking out eight of 23 batters faced without issuing a walk. The 25-year-old hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2019 when his four-seam fastball averaged 92 mph. This spring, Burke's fastball has sat in the mid-90s, touching as high as 97 mph. Add in nearly seven feet of extension in his delivery and the Rangers believe they have a potential weapon for the bullpen.

"What we're seeing in spring training, we know that plays," Woodward said. "He's beating guys with his fastball. It's hard to (do that) in Arizona. ... I can't imagine what that will look like during the season."

Both Howard and Burke will be limited in their innings. Howard is in the starting rotation, but performance will dictate how much further the club lets him pitch deeper into games. The Rangers will be creative with how they utilize Howard out of the gate, with an opener or piggyback as potential options.

Burke could be used as a piggyback at times, though it is not formal like it was with two rotation spots at the outset of the 2021 season. Burke was a starter previously, but the club plans to keep him in the bullpen for the time being.



As part of the return for Trevino, Albert Abreu was added to the 40-man roster. Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels confirmed on Saturday that the club expects Abreu to be one of pitchers out of the Texas bullpen.

As spring training winds down, more roster decisions are expected to come out of Surprise over the next few days.