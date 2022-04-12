Skip to main content

'I'm Proud Of You': Rangers' Taylor Hearn Shares Tear-Jerking Moment With Sister During Press Conference

Just four games into the season, Texas Rangers pitcher Taylor Hearn might have already given us the sentimental moment of the year.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Just four games into the Texas Rangers season, Taylor Hearn might have already given us the sentimental moment of the year.

Hearn, a native of Royse City, Texas, was the Rangers' starting pitching for Monday's home opener at Globe Life Field. It wasn't the cleanest performance of his career. However, the 6-foot-6 southpaw fought through constant pressure of opposing baserunners—giving up eight hits and walking one—and limited the damage to just one first-inning run by the Rockies.

In the second and fourth innings, Hearn tightroped out of runners in scoring position with nobody out, preventing any additional Colorado runs. 

The hometown kid, with over 25 family members in attendance, pitched a successful home opener. This pitcher, whose Major League debut in 2019 left him sporting a 108.00 ERA and injured for the remainder of the year, is now is a full-time member of the Texas starting rotation.

But that wasn't the story.

Some things are bigger than baseball.

Taylor Hearn postgame

Taylor Hearn addresses his sister, Robyn, is his postgame press conference.

Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Hearn pitching during Monday's home opener.

taylor hearn rangers pitcher

Hearn pitching in his Major League debut in Seattle.

One of the many media members covering the game was his sister, Robyn Hearn, who is a sports director at Channel 6 in Wichita Falls. When Taylor addressed the media after Monday's controversial ending, Robyn got the chance to ask a question.

You'll want to read the full transcript:

Robyn: Hey, Taylor. So, you were able to bounce back pretty well through the second and the fourth. Was the mentality different? Was there somebody in the stands or in the press box that you were itching to kind of do well for because their job is on the line depending on what you say today?

Taylor: Is it?

Robyn: It is!

Taylor: I guess it’s being a big brother, to try to set the best example for you. And try to basically do the best I can and I know I’m gonna fail and more so just trying to be the best example, and hopefully be able to let you know that no matter what you go through, to not waver off your faith. And definitely, definitely don’t doubt God, for sure.

For me to be able to tell you that (I would be) sitting here, three years ago? After 2019? I wouldn’t be able to believe you. But honestly, to have a very supportive sister like you means a lot. You sacrificed a lot just for me to be (here). And I honestly can’t thank you enough. Seriously, I know you went without a lot. Gymnastics, all that type of stuff—cheerleading—just for me to get to this situation. And I don’t think you really know, despite the results—I didn’t really care if I won the game or we lost or whatever—I was just more happy to see you, that you were here. So, as a big brother, that means a lot to me.

Robyn: Well, I’m happy you feel that way. Thanks for making me cry. I’m proud of you.

Taylor: Thank you. [I'm] proud of you.

Sorry Tom Hanks, but on Monday, there was absolutely crying in baseball.

