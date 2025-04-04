These Texas Rangers Players Are Going To Make Pushes for All-Star Nominations
The Texas Rangers have gotten off to a strong start in the 2025 season, cementing their status as one of the best teams in baseball.
Injuries to starting pitchers and uncertainty with their bullpen pecking order have not slowed them down out of the gate, as their success on the mound is what is driving the team’s productivity.
The Rangers’ bats have yet to wake up, but their pitchers are more than making up the difference, throwing gems each time they toe the rubber by blowing away hitters.
Once the lineup starts to heat up and they are clicking on all cylinders, they are going to be even tougher to beat.
Along with that production, there are going to be several players who stand out amongst their peers.
Here are four players who are going to make a push to be All-Stars in 2025.
Wyatt Langford
One of the most popular breakout candidate selections coming into the year, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 MLB draft, has not disappointed out of the gate.
The offense is struggling as a whole, but Langford is doing his part to try and jumpstart the lineup.
He has a .269/.321/.500 slash line through his first 28 plate appearances with two home runs and a 141 OPS+.
In addition to the good start at the plate, he is a strong defender in left field, possessing a five-tool skill set that is routinely on display.
Building off his successful rookie campaign will result in the first of many All-Star nominations for him.
Jack Leiter
It was only a few weeks ago that Leiter looked ticketed for a spot in Triple-A.
The Major League rotation was full, and based on his performance during his first stint in 2024, it was hard to envision him earning a spot.
But he has taken full advantage of the opportunity presented to him with Cody Bradford and Jon Gray both going down with injury which allowed him to seize one of the open spots.
He has made two starts, throwing 10 dominant innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing only one earned run on six hits and one walk.
The work he put in over the offseason is paying off handsomely.
Cutting down on the walks and home runs allowed is key to Leiter finding success at this level. Through two outings, he has curtailed both issues and looks like the star prospect he was once regarded as entering the year.
Adolis Garcia
An All-Star in 2021 and 2023, he is one of the most feared power hitters in the league.
He has hit at least 25 home runs and 26 doubles in four straight seasons, and he is on his way to accomplishing that feat again.
Garcia has hit two home runs and three doubles through seven games and 25 plate appearances, making him the only player thus far with multiple of each.
There has been a power outage in Texas during the early going, but he is doing what he can to buoy the offensive production until his teammates get on track.
He isn’t ever going to be a .300 hitter, but if he showcases that prodigious power and is near the top of the American League in extra-base hits in the first half, he will have a strong case to be an All-Star for a third time.
Nathan Eovaldi
The Rangers would love to see Jacob deGrom return to All-Star form, but some limitations will likely be placed on him to ensure that he stays healthy and is available later in the year.
There are no such issues with Eovaldi, who has been excellent in his first two starts of 2025.
He fired a complete-game shutout against the Cincinnati Reds in a 1-0 victory in which he allowed only four hits to go along with eight strikeouts.
That followed six strong innings agianst the Boston Red Sox in his debut, as Eovaldi has faced two good offenses and shut them both down.
As long as he stays healthy, a third All-Star nod is within his reach.