Three Rising Rangers Prospects to Watch Going into 2026 Season
The Texas Rangers have one of the best prospects in baseball in Sebastian Walcott. But he’s not the only prospect to keep an eye on. Just the obvious one.
The system is filled with players that could help the Rangers at the Major League level one day. Some of them could be up with the club as early as next year. Some have several years of development ahead but have intriguing tools.
Here are three prospects to watch as the Rangers begin to prepare for spring training and the 2026 minor league season.
RHP Caden Scarborough
Scarborough is one of those young prospects that remains all upside as he enters his third season in the system. The sixth-round pick in 2023 is just 20 years old and went 2-5 with a 2.45 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) with 114 strikeouts and 21 walks in just 88 innings. Batters hit just .181 against him. He ended 2025 at High-A Hub City.
For contrast, he allowed batters to hit .302 against him in six games in 2024. Per MLB Pipeline’s scouting report, his fastball is still inconsistent, but it obviously has life, based on the strikeout numbers. The scouts used the word “special” for his fastball based on his mechanics, 6-foot-5 frame and flat approach angle. He could take a huge jump in 2026 if he gets a more consistent fastball and develops his off-speed offerings.
INF Cameron Cauley
Cauley is one of those players that is developing into a super-utility player at the Major League level. He’s listed as a middle infielder and outfielder, and he ended 2025 at Double-A Frisco. Now 22 years old, he was a third-round pick in 2021 and has been in the system for five years. His bat is consistent and so is his power. He’s hit at least 12 home runs in each of the last three years, including 15 in each of the last two seasons.
He still strikes out too much, as MLB Pipeline has his strikeout rate at nearly 30%. The site touts his speed, which grades out at 70 on a 20-80 scouting scale. He has stolen at least 27 bases in each of the last four seasons. That, combined with playing multiple positions, makes him a possible call-up as early as next season.
RHP/SS Seong-Jun Kim
Kim is already one of the Rangers’ top prospects. The 18-year-old Korean is a two-way star in the mold of a Shohei Ohtani. He can pitch and play shortstop. He won’t graduate from Gwangju Jeil High School until January, but he did play three games in the Dominican Summer League, where he went 2-for-12 with a triple.
He is nowhere near ready for the Majors. In fact, MLB Pipeline projects him as Major League ready in 2030. The Rangers paid him more than $1 million in bonus money in the hope that, one day, he could be that kind of player. But he’ll make headlines as a youngster, especially if he gets off to a hot start in 2026.