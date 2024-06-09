To The Max! Texas Rangers Ace Max Scherzer Looks Extra Sharp in Rehab Start
Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer made his first rehab start in more than a month on Sunday and it was a thing of beauty.
Scherzer held the Oklahoma City Dodgers scoreless on one hit over four innings Sunday afternoon for Triple-A Round Rock. It was his first rehab start since April 24.
Scherzer, 39, was forced to shelve his comeback for a few weeks after experiencing a nerve issue in his throwing arm. He missed spring training after a December surgery to repair a herniated disc.
Scherzer threw 45 pitches, including 33 strikes while striking out five on Sunday in Oklahoma City.
He retired the first eight batters before Chris Okey singled in the third inning. Okey, a catcher, is a former second-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds in 2016 who has more than 1,500 minor-league at-bats but only 14 MLB ABs.
Scherzer will make more than one rehab start, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. The Rangers would prefer the three-time Cy Young winner to stretch his arm out enough to be ready to pitch his normal workload when he rejoins the rotation.
Scherzer allowed three runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings in his previous rehab start in April. He struck out four hitters.
He went a combined 13-6 with the Mets and Rangers last year, finishing with a 3.77 ERA. With the Rangers he went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA.
