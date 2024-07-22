Top Pick! Texas Rangers Best Selection Of 2024 Draft
Every team always has one that stands out among the rest.
Who is that for the Texas Rangers from their 2024 MLB Draft class? According to MLB.com, it's not the player selected at No. 30 overall.
The publication listed all 30 teams' favorite picks among the 615 selections made over the 20-round process. For the Rangers, MLB.com didn't choose Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore as the top option, but rather second-round pick Dylan Dreiling out of Tennessee.
At first glance, it might be hard to process why the Volunteers outfielder was the focal point, but Dreiling's performance in the College World Series could fast-track him to the majors should he continue his success in the farm system.
Dreiling won Most Outstanding Player honors at the College World Series, helping Tennessee win its first national title by homering in all three games of the championship series. He finished his sophomore season with a .341/.459/.715 line and 23 homers, and he pairs plus raw power with solid speed.- MLB.com
Dreiling, who hit .511 with 11 RBI in six games in Omaha, also knows how to play the "hero" role. He helped the Vols avoid the losers bracket with his game-winning RBI single over Florida State in a 12-11 victory in Game 1.
Against the Aggies, his two-run homer in the seventh inning propelled Tennessee to a victory and forced Game 3. He also was a promising fielder, posting a .959 fielding percentage in two seasons with the SEC champions.
According to MLB.com's scouting report, the left-hander is projected to be a consistent, hard-hitting batter in the pros with a low strikeout-to-walk ratio. Last season, Dreiling led the Volunteers in RBI (75), walks (53) and runs scored (72).
Dreiling still has two years of eligibility and could elect to return for his junior season in hopes of winning another title, but he also could sign for the projected slot value that comes at the 65th overall pick is $1,287,600.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.