Giddy Up! Tennessee Coach Tony Vitello Gushes Over Texas Rangers Pick Dylan Dreiling
A champion is headed to play for the champs.
At least that's one way to view Dylan Dreiling's arrival in Arlington.
After securing their long-term left-handed power bat in Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore at pick No. 30, the Texas Rangers secured outfield depth with Dreiling, a standout from Tennessee's national championship roster with the No. 65 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
While Dreiling gets to live out his childhood dream of potentially playing in the big leagues in an outfield with emerging stars like Evan Carter and potential AL Rookie of the Year candidate Wyatt Langford, he wasn't the only name in Knoxville excited for the selection.
“Giddy up. He jumped up the board and really, the three guys who were at the top of the order have already gone off the board, but in the four-hole was Dylan Dreiling. He hit three homers to end the year in the championship series – was incredible for us. We talk about comps [comparisons] all the time, our strength coach [Quentin Eberhardt] would call him Honus Wagner. For those that don’t know, basically it’s an old-school swing. But certainly, it works for him.”- Tennessee coach Tony Vitello
Dreiling, who won the College World Series Most Outstanding Player after helping Tennessee beat Texas A&M in a best-of-three finish, was more than a hero in Omaha. He slashed .342/.459/.715 in his sophomore season and launched a career-high 23 homers.
The Kansas native also belted three two-run homers, all in the seventh inning, against the Aggies to help secure Tennessee's first national title in program history. Dreiling also ensured that the Vols would stay in the winner's bracket with his walk-off hit in Tennessee's 12-11 comeback victory.
For the College World Series, Dreiling hit .511 with 11 RBI in six games.
“He just matured at a very quick rate. This was only his second year with us. He is a kid from Kansas. A kid from a northern state who made a huge jump. In big, big moments, he’s super completive and confident, but the heart rate stays right where it needs to be.”- Tony Vitello on Dylan Dreiling
The Rangers are getting another power bat with position flexibility and exceptional plate discipline. Dreiling's 23 long balls are tied for the third-most in a season in program history, along with teammate Billy Amick. His team-leading 75 RBI rank sixth-most all-time in school history, while his 53 walks rank seventh-most for a Tennessee player.
Dreiling, the No. 72 draft prospect per MLB Pipeline, only saw his stock rise after earning a reputation for stepping up in clutch moments. The run through Omaha was just the icing on top to cap off a potent college career.
"He almost kind of foreshadowed when he saw him earlier this year that Dreiling was going to lead the way for us offensively. Down the stretch or in the biggest moments – the comeback against Florida State – he was the guy for us at the plate.”- Tony Vitello on Dylan Dreiling
With the selection of Moore, the Rangers have now selected a college player with their first pick for the past six seasons, dating back to Josh Jung in 2019. According to MLB.com, the projected slot value that comes with the 65th overall pick is $1,287,600.
