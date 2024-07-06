Twins' Jose Miranda Ties MLB Consecutive Hit Record, Former Texas Rangers Infielder Remains Among Longest Streaks
ARLINGTON — Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda has tied the MLB record with his 12th hit in 12 consecutive at-bats, including a fourth-inning single against the Houston Astros Saturday afternoon.
Miranda is tied with three players from more than 70 years ago, including the Tigers' Walt Dropo (1952), the Red Sox's Pinky Higgins (1938), and the Cubs' Johnny Kling (1902), according to MLB.com.
Miranda's streak ended with a fly out to left in the sixth inning.
Since the 1961 expansion, only 14 players have collected hits in 10 or more consecutive at-bats, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Miranda's 12 hits in 12 consecutive at-bats surpass the Yancees' Bernie Williams (Aug. 14-17, 2002) and the Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia (Aug. 25-27, 2016), who had 11 consecutive hits.
The Rangers club record of 10 consecutive at-bats with a hit is owned by second baseman Frank Catalanotto in 2000.
Catalanotto, who turned 26 during his historic stretch, spaced his 10 consecutive ABs with a hit between April 21 and May 18, 2000. After going 3 for 3 on April 21, Catalanotto spent time on the injured list with a groin strain. When he returned to action on May 16, he walked in his only plate appearance as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. The next day against Tampa Bay, he was 5 for 5 with five singles in an 11-6 Rangers win. He added two more singles in his first two ABs the next day against Baltimore before grounding out to first in the fourth. Catalanotto had two walks during the stretch.
Miranda's streak started with a single in his final AB against the Tigers on Wednesday. He followed that by going 5 for 5 and 4 for 4 against the Tigers and Astros. He was hit by a pitch in his first AB on Saturday but had singles in his next two ABs.
Most Consecutive At-Bats With A Hit
12 — Jose Miranda, Twins: July 3-6, 2024
11 — Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox: Aug. 25-27, 2016
11 — Bernie Williams, Yankees: Aug. 14-17, 2002
10 — Jose Altuve, Astros: May 25-27, 2018
10 — Andre Ethier, Dodgers: Aug. 22-25, 2012
10 — Kevin Youkilis, Red Sox: July 31-Aug. 2, 2009
10 — Matt Diaz, Braves: Aug. 12-14, 2006
10 — Frank Catalanotto, Rangers: April 21-May 18, 2000
10 — Joe Randa, Royals: June 8-12, 1999
10 — Frank Thomas, White Sox: May 16-20, 1997
10 — Chris Stynes, Royals/Reds: Sept. 28, 1996-Aug. 10, 1997
10 — Bip Roberts, Reds: Sept. 19-23, 1992
10 — Ken Singleton, Orioles: April 26-28, 1981
